Shark Tank India 3 kickstarts registration process: Here's how you can apply for start-up funding show

Sony Entertainment Television has opened the registrations for Shark Tank India Season 3. Registrations for the show started last week and will continue till the end of this month.

The highly popular platform for upcoming entrepreneurs has seen sharks investing a whopping Rs 80 crore across 103 businesses in Season 2. In its debut season, the 'Sharks' invested close to Rs 42 crore in 67 local businesses.

The first season of Shark Tank saw Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (BoAt), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Namita Thapar (Emcure), Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Ghazal Alagh (MamaEarth) and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) as the ‘Sharks’.

Ashneer and Ghazal were dropped from Season 2, and Amit Jain (CarDekho) joined the ‘Sharks' panel.

How to register yourself for Shark Tank India 3

Here’s a step-by-step procedure to register for the show

1. Online registration

Aspirants should first download or update the Sony LIV app and log on to Sonyliv.com to fill out the Shark Tank India Season 3 registration form.

In the form itself, the applicant should present a captivating description of her business idea, stressing on points like uniqueness, and scope of growth.

One can advance to the next step if your idea catches the Shark Tank India team's attention.

2. The Pitch

Applicants can upload a three-minute video pitch to convince the Shark Tank India team as to why their business idea deserves their investment. The pitch is crucial as it can be the first step to impress the panel and Sharks on the TV show.

3. The Audition round

If the video pitch gets a green signal, applicants will have to face the rigorous audition process. In this round, applicants have to present their business idea to the Shark Tank India team, who will assess the idea and look into its reach.

The selected candidates will go to the next level, where they would meet the business experts and company representatives. The audition will be conducted in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

4. Executive pitching

Before entering the Shark Tank, candidates will be pitching their business ideas to a panel consisting of business experts and representatives of the company. The final selection will be done on the basis of the pitch in this round and their points in previous rounds.

5. Entering the ‘Tank’

The final round participants will be called Pitchers and will enter the Shark Tank. This will be the final round where they will face the panel of ‘Sharks’. The celebrity investors will evaluate, analyse, and make offers based on the final pitch.

The 'Sharks', like in previous seasons, will discuss the pitch, negotiate and finally give a go-ahead to the candidates who aspire to float their own startups.

Shark Tank India 3 will be aired later this year. It will be telecast on Sony TV and streamed on Sony LIV.

