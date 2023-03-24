‘Shark Tank India’ fame Anupam Mittal undergoes surgery, says will 'rise again'

The founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, People Group, Anupam Mittal recently underwent surgery, and his arm is wrapped in support. The entrepreneur recently wrapped up the ‘Shark Tank India’ finale.

Mittal shared this on his Instagram page with his picture on a hospital bed where his arm can be seen wrapped in support, indicating the possibility of a shoulder injury. His caption reads, “ Manzil jab aur dur ho jaaye … fight harder. Been pushing to get into better shape for years but like everything else worth pursuing, every time you are almost there, life sends you right back to square one. Ain’t nothing we can do about the setbacks & knockouts, but what we CAN do is …. rise again.”

Fans came out to show their support in the post's comment section and asked him to take care of himself. One user wrote, “Sharks heal faster than humans. You will be up and running in no time.”

“Mere shaadi bhi aapko hi karani h @anupammittal.me sir speed recovery,” wrote another.

His fellow shark, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, also came forward to show support during Mittal’s difficult time and asked him to take care of himself. Gupta wrote, “Take care Broski.”

The 'shark' has always been a fitness freak, but too much time in the gym comes with its own setbacks. This is not the first time that the investor has undergone surgery due to his heavy workout routines.

Also Read: Shark Tank India-funded brand slammed for promoting toxic work culture; here's what happened