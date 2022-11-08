upGrad to hire 1,000 PhD scholars for 10 new institutes around the world

Edtech major upGrad has said it will launch its new brand UGDX, which aims to open 10 institutes in the next one year. The new brand led by Ronnie Screwvala will focus on emerging digital technologies, and would invest $30 million. As per details shared by the company, three institutes will come up in the US, where the San Francisco branch is scheduled to open in January 2023.

In India, the plan is afoot to launch five institutes in Delhi and Chennai, besides its existing units Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Two more institutes are being planned in Singapore and the Middle East.

The company has said that the newly launched unit UGDX is backed by INSOFE, its recently acquired data science, AI, ML-focused offline institute. upGrad will hire around 1,000 PhD scholars who will focus on imparting lessons on specialised subjects across geographies.

As per details, UGDX intends to specialise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, connected devices, IoT, quantum computing, digital management, leadership courses. The institute will have certificates courses, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programmes in the above-mentioned areas.

"As part of our goal to be the world's first and largest fully integrated higher edtech company spanning college learners and working professionals from the age of 18 years to over 60 years, this is a natural extension as we move to a very scaled blended offline and online model under our upGrad brand," said Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson, upGrad.