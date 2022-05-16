Want to found a start-up? Harsh Goenka warns against these 10 mistakes

Founding a start-up and getting investor valuations was never easy. In this path to get enough funding and valuations, founders tend to make some mistakes. RPG Enterprises boss Harsh Goenka has listed down some of these mistakes in a recent tweet. Goenka shared a four-word tweet with a graph, “Top 10 start-up mistakes…”

As per the graph shared by Goenka, the biggest mistake made by start-ups is building something nobody wants, poor hiring, lack of focus, failure to execute sales and marketing, not having the right co-founders, chasing investors and not customers, not making sure that founders have enough money, spending too much money, failing to ask for help and ignoring social media.

Top 10 start up mistakes…. pic.twitter.com/CtglgfbjyC — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 16, 2022

Goenka’s tweet comes days after Indian start-ups made it to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Technology Pioneers Community. These start-ups include full stack labour marketplace for blue collar workers Vahan, world’s first open-market freight management platform Pandocorp, plant protein-based ingredient innovator Proeon, Asia’s first circular economy marketplace Recykal and a tech-driven financial inclusion platform SmartCoin Financials.

Vahan is a technology company that helps Zomato, Uber, Swiggy, Shadowfax, etc. hire blue-collar workers and was founded by Madhav Krishna in 2016. Pandocorp was founded by Nitin Jayakrishnan and it offers “network-powered all-in-one freight automation for fast growing businesses.”

Founded by Abhay Deshpande, Recykal aims to provide end-to-end digital solutions to facilitate transactions for all stakeholders across the country’s waste management and recycling value chain. Proeon was founded by Ashish Korde and Kevin Parekh and aims to “enable healthier eating, conscious consumption and cruelty-free food practices for long-term impact.”

SmartCoin Finacials aims to ensure financial inclusion through technology and has been founded by Rohit Garg, Amit Chandel, Vinay Kumar Singh and Jayant Upadhyay.

