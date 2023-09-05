FM Sitharaman hails fintechs' dominance over high-street banks in two key metrics; here's what she said

It’s not always that you get a pat on the back from a country’s finance minister. Nirmala Sitharaman today praised India's fintech sector for taking the lead in two key metrics, which are tapping new to credit customers and UPI-led QR code payments.

While giving her inaugural address at the Global Fintech Fest 2023, Sitharaman said fintechs have become a more robust and dynamic financial inclusion tool.

She listed out a BCG report to substantiate her point. "In lending, which is the core business of the banks, fintechs have a 36 per cent share of new to credit customers versus 22 per cent share of the brick and mortar banks. "Fintechs are reaching out to far more customers, an area that is very conventional and the domain of the banks."

The traditional banks are gradually warming up to new to credit customers as they have traditionally done lending based on income statements. In fact, the bulk of the lending still goes to the salaried class. Of late, banks are partnering with Fintechs to expand their reach to new to credit based on social and other spending data points.

In payments, she said the fintechs have 93 per cent share in UPI transaction value as opposed to 7 per cent share of banks. "That’s the kind of difference I am highlighting," said Sitharaman. In fact, the top three UPI Apps are PhonePe, GooglePay and PayTM. PhonePe commands a share of 50 per cent followed by Google and PayTM. While many of the fintechs have acquired customers by offering cashbacks, the banks so far have stayed away from such incentives.

The absence of merchant discount rate or transaction costs on customers or merchants also keeps the traditional banks away from popularising their UPI apps. Banks, however, are targeting these payments customers to offer the entire bouquet of services. In the month of August, UPI has reached 10 billion transactions.

In broking, the fintech sector has a share of 80 per cent share, versus 20 per cent active of traditional booking, she added. In fact, equity broking is one area where traditional players have been disrupted by the new age players by building a model of margin lending over the top of discount broking. Zerodha has been very successful in attracting customers to whom it is now selling other financial products.