BTTV Exclusive: NSE's Ashishkumar Chauhan & Srinivas Injeti on tradeoff between profitability and excessive speculation

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Thursday made a historic debut on Dalal Street. NSE stock listed at Rs 1,800 against the IPO issue price of Rs 1,785 on BSE. Later, the stock ended 1.79% higher at Rs 1817. In an exclusive interview with Business Today's Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi, NSE CEO and MD Ashishkumar Chauhan and Chairperson Srinivas Injeti talked about the listing of India's largest stock exchange on BSE.
Replying to a query on the objective of maintaining huge profitability amid commercial pressure to keep trading volumes up and responsibility to prevent speculation, Injeti said this a business in which one has to be responsible.
"We have been profitable and at the same time we were also responsible. We were also a competent regulator. So post listing also, there is no difference. You can be profitable in a responsible way. You cannot increase your margins or increase you profitability at the cost of investor or at the cost of the market," said Injeti.