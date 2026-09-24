War could reach Indian Ocean, perhaps beyond, if US continues attacks, says Iran

Safavi said, "Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond."

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This is reportedly the first time an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader has explicitly mentioned the Indian Ocean in relation to the conflict’s possible widening.

The report noted that the war had already reached the Indian Ocean in March when a US strike sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka. The warning came as Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was in the US for the UN General Assembly.

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At the UN, Pezeshkian accused US President Donald Trump of a "bullying mentality" and said Iran would not surrender in the conflict but remained open to diplomacy. He rejected Trump’s threat to annihilate Iran if no deal was reached, stating that such remarks would only strengthen Iran’s resolve.

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Iran’s armed forces also accused Trump of using the UN platform to justify US aggression against Iran. They described his repeated threats as signs of strategic desperation rather than power.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas, has been a focal point of tension between Iran and the US. The conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf towards the Red Sea, where Yemen’s Houthis, supported by Iran, have gained control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital link between Asia and Europe through the Suez Canal.