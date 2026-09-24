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Xiaomi 18 Pro, Pro Max launched with 8,500mAh battery and dual 200MP cameras: What’s new

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Pro Max launched with 8,500mAh battery and dual 200MP cameras: What’s new

Xiaomi’s latest Pro models combine large batteries, dual 200MP cameras, and a rear display with a privacy feature that detects onlookers and protects your screen.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 5:10 PM IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro, Pro Max launched with 8,500mAh battery and dual 200MP cameras: What’s newXiaomi 18 Pro Max brings an 8,500mAh battery and dual 200MP cameras to the lineup.(Photo: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max in China, bringing flagship specs, large batteries, and a privacy-focused display feature to its latest smartphone lineup. The new Pro models retain the rear-facing display introduced with the previous generation, while getting upgraded AMOLED panels, newer Snapdragon chipsets and a camera setup that includes two 200MP sensors. 

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However, the more notable addition is the privacy screen, which can automatically detect people looking at the phone and activate itself. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Pro models will launch outside China, though details on international pricing are still awaited. The lineup starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly ₹85,800) in China.

Features and specifications of Xiaomi 18 Pro

The Xiaomi 18 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch 2436×1120 and 120Hz AMOLED display, along with a 2.7-inch 912×596 120Hz rear display. 

It packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 27W wireless charging. On the camera front, you get a 200MP main camera, a 200MP 3.2x telephoto camera and a 50MP 102-degree ultrawide camera. 

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The phone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset and is available with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB and 1TB, using UFS 4.1 storage.

Features and specifications of Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max targets users who want a larger display and battery, featuring a 6.9-inch 2624×1208 120Hz AMOLED display and a 2.9-inch 976×596 120Hz rear display. 

It gets a bigger 8,500mAh battery, with 100W wired and 27W wireless charging support. The camera setup remains the same as the Pro, with a 200MP main sensor, 200MP 3.2x telephoto camera and 50MP 102-degree ultrawide camera. 

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Under the hood, the Pro Max uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and comes with 12GB or 16GB RAM. You can choose between 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, and Xiaomi is also offering a transparent edition of the Pro Max.

Privacy screen can detect onlookers

The new privacy screen is designed to prevent people from viewing the phone from an angle. According to 9to5Google, Xiaomi uses the front camera to detect onlookers and automatically activate the feature. Location-based triggers can also turn it on in crowded public areas, as per The Verge report.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro series starts at CNY 5,999 (around ₹85,800) in China. Xiaomi has confirmed an international debut for the Pro models, but it has not yet announced global pricing.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 5:10 PM IST
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