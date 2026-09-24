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NSE becomes Asia's second most-valued stock exchange, m-cap at $46.89 billion

NSE becomes Asia's second most-valued stock exchange, m-cap at $46.89 billion

NSE1,818.00(1.85%)

NSE eventually ended listed day at Rs 1,818 apiece, up 1.85 per cent over its issue price of 1,785. It commanded an m-cap of Rs 4,49,955 crore on a day 2,880 actively traded stocks settled lower on BSE.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 4:55 PM IST
NSE becomes Asia's second most-valued stock exchange, m-cap at $46.89 billionNasdaq ($53.34 billion) and London Stock Exchange ($53.10 billion) are two other exchanges with a higher market value than NSE.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on Thursday commanded a market capitalisation of $46.89 billion at dollar-rupee exchange of Rs 95.96, making it the second-most valued listed stock exchange in Asia. Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd stayed Asia's most-valued exchange at $63.59 billion.

The Chicago-based CME Group Inc, which operates a derivatives exchange trading futures contracts and options on futures across interest rates, stock indices and commodities, including Brent, is the most-valued exchange so far, with a market capitalisation of $97.37 billion, Bloomberg data showed.

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The Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which operates a global marketplace for commodities, including WTI crude, and financial products, ranks second with a market capitalisation of $87.77 billion.

Nasdaq ($53.34 billion) and London Stock Exchange ($53.10 billion) are two other exchanges with a higher market value than NSE. Singapore Exchange commanded an m-cap of $18.75 billion.

NSE eventually ended listed day at Rs 1,818 apiece, up 1.85 per cent over its issue price of 1,785. It commanded an m-cap of Rs 4,49,955 crore on a day 2,880 actively traded stocks settled lower on BSE. A total of four brokerages suggested targets of up to Rs 2,170 on the stock, with NSE breaching Macquarie's target of Rs 1,878

Emkay Global suggested a 'Buy' and a target of Rs 2,050 on NSE. This brokerage said NSE has delivered 24 per cent revenue and 26 per cent PAT growth compounded annually over FY21-26, driven by strong growth in the derivatives segment.

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"We expect NSE to clock 12 per cent revenue CAGR over FY27-29E, translating to 13 per cent Ebitda and PAT CAGR. As India’s premier market infra institution, NSE commands a leadership position in the structural financialization of savings. We initiate coverage with BUY and Sep-27E target of Rs 2,050, implying Sep-28E PER of 38 times," Emkay said.

The highest target on NSE was set by Asian Markets Securities, which valued India's largest stock exchange at 40 times estimated FY28 earnings per share of Rs 54, arriving at a target Rs 2,170 apiece. The target suggests 22 per cent potential upside.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 4:17 PM IST
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