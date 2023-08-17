scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Independence Day sales: 23% YoY surge in e-commerce orders; marketplaces grow 30%, D2C 22%

Independence Day sales: 23% YoY surge in e-commerce orders; marketplaces grow 30%, D2C 22%

Analysts say this indicates a maturing ecosystem and demonstrates that brands are focusing on e-commerce as core strategy

Analysts say this indicates a maturing ecosystem and demonstrates that brands are focusing on e-commerce as core strategy
SUMMARY
  • Beauty and personal care saw a year-on-year growth of 26.8 per cent
  • Fashion and accessories segment recorded a 14.7 per cent uptick

E-commerce platforms experienced a 23 per cent increase in order numbers in the recently concluded Independence Day weekend, when compared with
the previous year, with volume growing across key segments. 

As per a report by e-commerce enablement platform Unicommerce, the home decor sector witnessed a substantial order volume rise of 37.8 per cent while beauty and personal care saw a year-on-year growth of 26.8 per cent.  Fashion and accessories segment recorded a 14.7 per cent uptick, and eyewear experienced an 18 per cent surge within the same timeframe.

E-commerce marketplaces saw volume growth of 30 per cent whereas D2C (dedicated e-commerce websites by brands, witnessed 22 per cent surge in demand during the Independence Day sales, the report said.

“E-commerce in India has come a long way in the last three years, with consistent growth throughout the year instead of just growth spikes in a few months in a year. This journey reflects a maturing ecosystem and demonstrates that brands (offline and digital first alike) are focusing on e-commerce as their core strategy and are prioritising to provide a seamless experience to the consumers instead of focusing on acquiring customers through discounted prices. With the e-commerce sector consistently showcasing over 20 per cent YoY growth, this underlines the remarkable growth trajectory of the e-commerce industry, making it an integral part of retail business in the coming years," Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce.

The Flipkart Big Saving Independence Day Freedom Sale 2023 occurred from August 4 to August 9, while the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 spanned from August 4 to 8.
 

Published on: Aug 17, 2023, 6:54 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
