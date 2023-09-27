Skyroot, Pocket FM, Zepto, BluSmart among India's top 20 start-ups, as per LinkedIn report

Despite the growing concerns around funding winter in the Indian start-ups, professional networking platform LinkedIn noted in a report that the ecosystem is thriving. As per the report, fintech, deep tech, AI, and sustainability are areas where Indian start-ups are witnessing innovation.
LinkedIn noted in its report, “Indian start-ups have trailblazed their way through recent economic and workplace challenges and managed to stand out to investors and top talent along the way.”
The professional networking platform also compiled a list of the twenty best start-ups of India. This list was compiled based on four criteria: employment growth, engagement, job interest, and attraction of top talent.
Leading the list was quick commerce company, Zepto. The company has raised $200 million in fresh funding making it 2023’s first unicorn. BluSmart came in second. It is India’s first electric ride-sharing company.
The top twenty startups were:
1. ZEPTO
Full-time headcount: 1400+
Headquarters: Mumbai
Year founded: 2021
2. BluSmart
Full-time headcount: 620
Headquarters: Gurugram
Year founded: 2018
3. Ditto Insurance
Full-time headcount: 250+
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Year founded: 2018
4. Pocket FM
Full-time headcount: 480+
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Year founded: 2018
5. Skyroot Aerospace
Full-time headcount: 260
Headquarters: Hyderabad
Year founded: 2018
6. GoKwik
Full-time headcount: 275
Headquarters: New Delhi
Year founded: 2020
7. Fi
Full-time headcount: 400
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Year founded: 2019
8. Sprinto
Full-time headcount: 150+
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Year founded: 2019
9. Supersourcing
Full-time headcount: 120
Headquarters: Indore
Year founded: 2020
10. GrowthSchool
Full-time headcount: 180
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Year founded: 2021
11. Jar
Full-time headcount: 180+
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Year founded: 2021
12. Shyft
Full-time headcount: 70
Headquarters: Gurugram
Year founded: 2019
13. Teachnook
Full-time headcount: 130+
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Year founded: 2021
14. StockGro
Full-time headcount: 60+
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Year founded: 2020
15. Exponent Energy
Full-time headcount: 185
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Year founded: 2020
16. Housr
Full-time headcount: 100
Headquarters: Gurugram
Year founded: 2019
17. AccioJob
Full-time headcount: 190
Headquarters: Gurugram
Year founded: 2018
18. TravClan
Full-time headcount: 190+
Headquarters: New Delhi
Year founded: 2019
19. DotPe
Full-time headcount: 450+
Headquarters: Gurugram
Year founded: 2019
20. Fasal
Full-time headcount: 170*
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Year founded: 2018
As per the study, start-ups operating in newer avenues like Wellness, Agri tech, Space tech, etc. are also becoming popular apart from areas like quick commerce, fintech, etc.
Nirajita Banerjee, Head of Editorial, LinkedIn India, explained, “It's truly remarkable that 14 of the 20 start-ups featured on this year's list are new entrants, underscoring the immense potential and astonishing pace of innovation in India’s start-up space.”
The study excluded staffing firms, think tanks, venture capital firms, law firms, management and IT consulting firms, nonprofits and philanthropy, accelerators, and government-owned entities. Moreover, start-ups that have laid off 20 per cent or more of their workforce were also excluded from the list.
“This list serves as a unique and actionable resource for professionals who are eager to work in new companies that are revolutionising the industry and where one can acquire new skills. These start-ups are looking to hire talent right now so it’s a great opportunity to be part of the growth story of India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem,” Banerjee added.
The time frame chosen was from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, the company said.
