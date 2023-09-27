Skyroot, Pocket FM, Zepto, BluSmart among India's top 20 start-ups, as per LinkedIn report

Despite the growing concerns around funding winter in the Indian start-ups, professional networking platform LinkedIn noted in a report that the ecosystem is thriving. As per the report, fintech, deep tech, AI, and sustainability are areas where Indian start-ups are witnessing innovation.

LinkedIn noted in its report, “Indian start-ups have trailblazed their way through recent economic and workplace challenges and managed to stand out to investors and top talent along the way.”

The professional networking platform also compiled a list of the twenty best start-ups of India. This list was compiled based on four criteria: employment growth, engagement, job interest, and attraction of top talent.

Leading the list was quick commerce company, Zepto. The company has raised $200 million in fresh funding making it 2023’s first unicorn. BluSmart came in second. It is India’s first electric ride-sharing company.

The top twenty startups were:

1. ZEPTO

Full-time headcount: 1400+

Headquarters: Mumbai

Year founded: 2021

2. BluSmart

Full-time headcount: 620

Headquarters: Gurugram

Year founded: 2018

3. Ditto Insurance

Full-time headcount: 250+

Headquarters: Bengaluru

Year founded: 2018

4. Pocket FM

Full-time headcount: 480+

Headquarters: Bengaluru

Year founded: 2018

5. Skyroot Aerospace

Full-time headcount: 260

Headquarters: Hyderabad

Year founded: 2018

6. GoKwik

Full-time headcount: 275

Headquarters: New Delhi

Year founded: 2020

7. Fi

Full-time headcount: 400

Headquarters: Bengaluru

Year founded: 2019

8. Sprinto

Full-time headcount: 150+

Headquarters: Bengaluru

Year founded: 2019

9. Supersourcing

Full-time headcount: 120

Headquarters: Indore

Year founded: 2020

10. GrowthSchool

Full-time headcount: 180

Headquarters: Bengaluru

Year founded: 2021

11. Jar

Full-time headcount: 180+

Headquarters: Bengaluru

Year founded: 2021

12. Shyft

Full-time headcount: 70

Headquarters: Gurugram

Year founded: 2019

13. Teachnook

Full-time headcount: 130+

Headquarters: Bengaluru

Year founded: 2021

14. StockGro

Full-time headcount: 60+

Headquarters: Bengaluru

Year founded: 2020

15. Exponent Energy

Full-time headcount: 185

Headquarters: Bengaluru

Year founded: 2020

16. Housr

Full-time headcount: 100

Headquarters: Gurugram

Year founded: 2019

17. AccioJob

Full-time headcount: 190

Headquarters: Gurugram

Year founded: 2018

18. TravClan

Full-time headcount: 190+

Headquarters: New Delhi

Year founded: 2019

19. DotPe

Full-time headcount: 450+

Headquarters: Gurugram

Year founded: 2019

20. Fasal

Full-time headcount: 170*

Headquarters: Bengaluru

Year founded: 2018

As per the study, start-ups operating in newer avenues like Wellness, Agri tech, Space tech, etc. are also becoming popular apart from areas like quick commerce, fintech, etc.

Nirajita Banerjee, Head of Editorial, LinkedIn India, explained, “It's truly remarkable that 14 of the 20 start-ups featured on this year's list are new entrants, underscoring the immense potential and astonishing pace of innovation in India’s start-up space.”



The study excluded staffing firms, think tanks, venture capital firms, law firms, management and IT consulting firms, nonprofits and philanthropy, accelerators, and government-owned entities. Moreover, start-ups that have laid off 20 per cent or more of their workforce were also excluded from the list.

“This list serves as a unique and actionable resource for professionals who are eager to work in new companies that are revolutionising the industry and where one can acquire new skills. These start-ups are looking to hire talent right now so it’s a great opportunity to be part of the growth story of India’s vibrant start-up ecosystem,” Banerjee added.

The time frame chosen was from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, the company said.