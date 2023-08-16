‘Super OYO’ hotels crosses 1000-mark, company plans to end FY24 with 1500

On Tuesday, OYO, a global hospitality technology company, announced that its 'Super OYO' designated hotels have exceeded 1000 in number, spread across 140 cities in India. The 'Super OYO' category was introduced in December 2022 with 200 properties across 70 cities to acknowledge hotels offering consistent and high-quality customer experiences.

OYO is actively supporting its hotel partners to consistently enhance the guest experience, with a goal to reach over 1500 hotels tagged as Super OYOs by the end of FY24. Super OYOs are selected through a comprehensive evaluation process, considering factors like customer ratings, consistent room availability, smooth check-ins, and other key performance indicators.

Customers are showing a strong preference for Super OYOs, leading to a noticeable decrease in check-in issues and overall improvements in the stay experience since the launch of this category. This has resulted in higher customer satisfaction ratings.

Any hotel, regardless of category, can earn the Super OYO designation by maintaining consistently high customer service ratings, making Super OYOs available across various price points.

Discussing the growth of the Super OYO category, Shreerang Godbole, Chief Service Officer at OYO, emphasized the company's customer-centric approach and commitment to improving experiences based on feedback. He praised the collaborative efforts of partner hotel owners in upholding exceptional hospitality standards.

Godbole stated, "We have been encouraging more hotel owners on our platform to work towards achieving this highly selective tag and becoming a part of this exclusive category. Super OYO is just one of the many initiatives we have undertaken to ensure customer satisfaction. We will continue to work closely with our partners and invest in technology and processes that elevate the overall stay experience for our guests."

Additionally, OYO had previously introduced the 'Spotless Stay' program, designed to elevate the guest experience. Hotels with high cleanliness ratings under this program are rewarded with benefits such as improved search rankings and more.

Also Read: Centre looking into stake sale in Indian Railway Finance Corp, stock rises in intraday trade