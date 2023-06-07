HealthifyMe raises $30 million to accelerate its AI capabilities and global expansion

AI health and fitness app HealthifyMe has raised $30 million in a Pre Series-D funding round led by prominent investors LeapFrog Investments and Khosla Ventures, along with FinnFund - a Finnish development financier and Van Lanschot Kempen - a Dutch investment firm, on Wednesday.

The company will channel this investment towards advancing the company's AI capabilities, acquiring top-tier talent, and propelling global expansion.

HealthifyMe is all set to augment the capabilities of 'Ria,' its AI-powered virtual nutritionist, by infusing it with generative AI. It is also retrofitting its coach-facing system with Generative AI to create a strong Nutritionist and Trainer “Copilot”. This initiative will enable context-rich, personalised nutrition advice, propelling the productivity of their nutritionists and trainers several folds and enhancing the quality of client interactions.

In addition, the company is getting ready for a significant upgrade to its Smart Plans, world’s first-ever AI-enabled diet and fitness plan that contributes to half of the company's current paying subscribers.

On this occasion, Tushar Vashisht, Co-founder and CEO, HealthifyMe, said, “We've already demonstrated how blending human coaching and AI, enriched with users' health data, can transform millions of lives. Now, with generative AI, we're supercharging our mission to 'healthify' a billion people.

“This funding represents a vote of confidence in a future where everyone can access superior health and fitness outcomes globally and affordably. We're spearheading this revolution, and we're thankful for the unwavering support from our investors,” he added.