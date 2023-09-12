Kamaths’ Rainmatter and Natco Pharma invests in women hygiene brand

Pee Safe, a leading hygiene and wellness brand owned by Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, has partially closed its Series B round.

The company has received $3 million out of the total round size of $6 million (around ₹50 crore). The funding was led by Natco Pharma, a leading pharmaceutical company, and Rainmatter Health, supported by Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath. Alkemi Growth Capital, an existing investor, also participated in the round.

Originally launched in 2013 with just one product—a toilet seat sanitiser spray—by husband-wife duo of Vikas and Srijana Bagaria, Pee Safe has evolved into a comprehensive personal hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand.

In the past six years, the company has diversified its product range to encompass various personal hygiene categories while addressing the needs of girls from puberty to menopause. This expansion includes the provision of intimate hygiene products such as reusable pads, tampons, menstrual cups, and more.

After successfully introducing its inaugural product, Pee Safe has expanded its product line to include over 25 offerings, centring on hygiene, menstrual care, and grooming. Today, Pee Safe aims to alleviate various challenges related to hygiene, wellness, and intimate care by providing sustainable solutions, affordable pricing, and innovative products.

Incidentally, Pee Safe was established with the primary goal of addressing a significant concern for women -- the risk of Urinary Tract Infections resulting from unhygienic toilet seats and the lack of access to hygienic public restrooms.

“This funding will accelerate our expansion efforts and establish us as the leading brand in the rapidly growing intimate wellness sector, which boasts a remarkable CAGR of 16 per cent. Over the past five years, Pee Safe has achieved a remarkable growth rate of 100 per cent CAGR, surpassing market expectations,” said founder & CEO Vikas Bagaria.

Till date, the company has served over six million customers—including more than seven lakh registered customers on its website—and impacted the lives of over two lakh menstruators from underprivileged backgrounds through awareness drives and donated over a million menstrual care products.

“The newly acquired funds will be utilised to expand our retail presence in India, expand overseas with an omni-channel approach and allocate additional resources to marketing and awareness initiatives. Currently, we are available in over 15,000 physical retail stores across 70+ cities in India and maintain a strong online presence on major e-commerce platforms, in addition to our own online platforms. We also export to 20 countries in five continents,” said the CEO.

Dilip Kumar, Head of Investments, Rainmatter Health, believes that making available women hygiene products is the need of the hour as a vast majority of Indian women don't have access to safe menstrual and personal hygiene products.

“This is due to a lack of awareness and access, which causes preventable health issues like urinary tract infections (UTI) among millions of Indian women. Making these products widely available is the need of the hour, and we are thrilled that Pee Safe is tackling these challenges. Helping Indians live healthier lives is a cause that we identify closely with at Rainmatter,” said Kumar.

