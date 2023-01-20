‘60-70 companies in my portfolio have shut down without giving any returns:’ Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank India 2

Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group, confessed that 60-70 companies in his portfolio have shut down without giving any returns. “My investments in these companies have gone in total loss,” he said on the fourteenth episode of Shark Tank India 2.



He said that it is not possible for every investment you make to become profitable. “If you expect to get returns from every company you put your money in, that's not possible,” he added. He said that in hindsight, around 15-20 companies he has invested in have not just helped him recover those losses (which he incurred from investing in businesses which have shut down) but also given him much greater returns.



“This is called the portfolio approach of investing and you cannot obsess about individual losses. ” He said he has become wiser when it comes to investing and that is why he is able to sleep peacefully at night.



Mittal, who is known for running the Indian matrimonial website, Shaadi.com, is one of the most prominent angel investors within the Indian start-up ecosystem. He is known for his investments in iconic start-ups and unicorns such as ride hailing company Ola Cabs, online grocery start-up BigBasket, drone unicorn Druva, and many others.



He has invested in over 240 companies. In the season one of Shark Tank India, he invested Rs 5.4 crore in over 24 companies. Of these, 70 per cent are led by young entrepreneurs, 50 per cent are women-founded companies, and 30 per cent are being led by families. In season two, till the second week, Mittal has invested about Rs 2.92 crore.



According to Shark Tank’s website, Mittal’s net worth is between $20-25 million.

