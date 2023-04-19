‘Apple’s commitment is visible’: Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma hails Tim Cook’s India visit

The internet went into a frenzy ever since pictures and reports of Apple’s CEO Tim Cook visit to India started surfacing on the internet. And now fintech giant Paytm’s Founder Vijay Shekhar has come forward to hail Cook’s visit. The entrepreneur and investor took to social media platform Twitter to express his joy over the latter’s visit. He wrote:



“You have to see @tim_cook twitter feed. Quite an incredible and diverse set of meetings. #AppleIndia commitment in India is so visible by his time spent and schedule. #Apple”

Cook launched the first Apple Store in BKC, Mumbai on Tuesday. Before opening the store, he shared on Twitter how mesmerised he was with Mumbai’s crowd. “The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India,” he wrote.



The tech CEO during his visit has met several stalwarts including Madhuri Dixit-Nene, badminton champions like Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty, and Parupalli Kashyap, badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, among others.



Additionally, in an interview with India Today’s Aayush Ailawadi, Cook said, “India is at a tipping point and it feels great to be here. You can feel the vibrancy, dynamism. The feeling that anything here is possible.”



He also discussed the opportunities the Indian market presents for the company.



"There is a huge Apple community in India," he said adding, "We bought the online store a few years ago, a retail store, and expanded the retail presence on Thursday in Delhi. We have manufacturing here. We have an extraordinary developer community in India."



While Cook didn’t delve deeper into the specifics of Apple’s future plans, he said that India was important for Apple. "India has its own journey and culture. We really need to understand the local culture to do well in a country like India. So we are trying to bring our best in India," said Cook.



The Delhi store launch is slated to happen on April 20 in Saket, South Delhi.

