TCS is the best place to work in India, followed by Amazon: LinkedIn’s 2023 Top Companies list

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as the best workplace in India this year, followed by Amazon and Morgan Stanley, reported LinkedIn. The professional social media platform shared a list of the top 25 workplaces in India.

Notably, the list is based on “eight pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression such as the ability to advance”. These criteria include the ability to advance; skills growth; company stability; external opportunity; company affinity; gender diversity; educational background and employee presence in the country.

The list consists of 17 new entrants out of 25 brand names. For the first time, companies such as Dream11 and Games24x7 from e-sports and gaming made it to the list. Zepto, which was also on LinkedIn’s Top Startup list of the year, has managed to get the 16th spot on this list.

The report further reveals that the skills that the companies in the technology sector are looking for in the candidates are Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Electronics, Software Testing and Computer Security. In the Financial sector, companies are looking for employees with skills in Commercial Banking, Financial Accounting and Growth Strategies.

Lastly, in the gaming and EduTech companies, recruiters are looking for skills like Partner Development and Inside Sales. According to LinkedIn, “There is also a growing demand for Industrial Design, Game Development.”

These top 25 companies are majorly investing in job functions like Engineering, Consulting, Product Management, Business Development, Sales, Customer Success, Design, Finance and Operations.

As for the locations, Bengaluru has emerged as the top location where these companies are based and looking to hire talent. It is followed by cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune.

Nirajita Banerjee, LinkedIn Career Expeer and India Managing Editor, has given some tips to the candidates hunting for a new job. These include researching the company, showing integrity and being authentic, demonstrating intent, being curious, learning in-demand skills and do not give up.

Banerjee stated, “In this uncertain environment, professionals are looking for guidance on the companies to work for that offer career growth and will set them up for long-term success. The 2023 Top Companies list is filled with actionable insights and resources to help professionals at all levels discover job opportunities.”

