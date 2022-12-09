Ashneer Grover hits back at BharatPe's Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani; calls out his ‘dogalapan’

Mired in controversy, fintech unicorn BharatPe’s Ashneer Grover is known not to mince words. Grover, in his latest post on social media platform, Twitter, has called out BharatPe’s co-founder Shashvat Nakrani. In the post, he wrote, “Doglapan: Shashvat (Co-Founder) to me. Bhai degree poori karni hai. Ek saal office bunk kar ke IIT poora kar leta hoon. Secondary kara dena aur salary bhi mat rokna - investor ko mat batana. Shashvat to Board: No objection in filing case against Ashneer.”



In the post, Grover seems to be offended by Nakrani’s decision to give a nod to the BharatPe board for initiating criminal proceedings against him. For the unversed, the Gurugram-based company filed a civil and criminal case against Grover, his wife (Madhuri Jain Grover) and their family members for misusing the company, among other claims.



He also clarifies in the post that Nakrani had reached out to Grover, requesting him to complete his degree at IIT while making sure that the salary doesn’t stop.



The company has demanded over Rs 88.67 crore from the Grovers. In addition, as per the interim relief the company has sought, it has also demanded disclosure of assets of Grover and his family members, restraining them from posting any derogatory material on social media, and the permission to approach all media houses to remove or delete any material which is against the company.



Additionally, the Delhi High Court has issued notice and summons to the couple and other family members to restrain them from making defamatory statements against the fintech company. It also issued summons to Grover’s father, his brother-in-law, and his brother. Justice Navin Chawla gave the Grovers two weeks' time to file replies to BharatPe's petition.



The matter has been listed for January 9, 2023.

