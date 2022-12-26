'Don't think he will ever get credit': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath fears the baggage his son must carry

Nithin Kamath is known for sharing investment advice, start-ups or his plans related to his stock brokerage firm, Zerodha, which he co-founded with his brother, Nikhil Kamath in 2009. However, in a recent podcast with Prateek Singh, Founder and CEO of LearnApp, Kamath opened up about his biggest fear related to money. And no, it is not the fear of losing money.



“All my money problems are problems of excesses,” he said, adding that he was really worried about his son and how to enable him to have a decent relationship with money.



Kamath has a seven-year-old son with his wife, Seema Patil. He was born in 2015.



He also said that apart from ensuring that his son doesn’t take money for granted, he is also worried about the baggage he is going to carry because he is Nithin Kamath’s son.



“He will be treated very differently because he will have my baggage on him throughout his life,” Kamath said in the podcast. He said that whenever his son will accomplish something, he fears people saying “money helped you do it” or he did because “he was born to a wealthy guy.”



“I don’t think he will ever get credit for doing anything,” he pondered.



Recently, Kamath also opened up about Patil overcoming cancer. "Seema is now cancer free. We celebrated by running the super fun Devils Circuit last week, along with a few others from @zerodhaonline. 1 year from diagnosis to surgery to chemotherapy to radiation to back to full fitness,” he wrote on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.



He claimed that a year after receiving a diagnosis (of breast cancer), undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, she was healthy again.



Patil was an air hostess with the likes of Air Deccan and Singapore Airlines. She got married to Nithin in 2008.

