E-commerce unicorn Mensa Brands acquires home-grown denim brand High Star

E-commerce roll-up start-up Mensa Brands has acquired a D2C, home-grown denim brand, High Star, as part of a series of acquisitions that the company has done this year. As per an official handout, High Star caters to fashion-forward and digital-first consumers.



Founded in 2012 by Rohit Mirchandani, High Star has evolved into a leading denim brand in the digital space, offering a wide range of denim products across categories. Within a decade of its inception, High Star has been able to make a distinct mark in the apparel space offering a range of stylish and affordable denim-led apparel on leading Indian e-commerce platforms, including Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart and Bewakoof.com, among others.

High Star has also expanded its range in menswear, women wear, and kids wear segments, while ensuring a great customer experience. The brand offers a wide range of jeans, jackets, skirts, jeggings, palazzo, and shorts among other products.



“We are excited to welcome High Star to our tech-led house of global brands. Together, we are working towards boosting the brand’s growth trajectory, setting a target of achieving a 10x gross turnover for the brand within the next 4 to 5 years. Our team has outlined a strategic roadmap for expanding the brand’s footprints in the domestic and international markets across channels to reach consumers and continue to improve customer experience,” Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands said.



Bengaluru-headquartered Mensa -- which breached the billion-dollar valuation mark in just six months this year, thereby becoming the fastest unicorn of 2021 -- has focused on acquiring and scaling up digital first brands across diverse categories including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food, and others.



“Being part of Mensa Brands will help High Star scale to the astronomical levels we aim for. Mensa’s team will bring their expertise to expand the brand’s presence pan India and take it global. Within the first year of onboarding, Mensa will support us in areas such as digital marketing, technology, working capital management and channel expansion,” Rohit Mirchandani, Founder of High Star, said.