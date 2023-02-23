‘I admire Tatas, Sachin & Binny Bansal’: boAt’s Aman Gupta talks about entrepreneurs who inspire him

Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of wearables lifestyle brand, boAt recently shared the names of entrepreneurs from whom he derives his daily dose of inspiration. Speaking at the India Digital Summit in New Delhi, Gupta said that within the family business sector, he admires the Tata Group’s legacy.



“I admire Tatas a lot. They have redefined business with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) and travel with Vistara,” he said adding, “People trust them.” He also noted that the Tata Group is known for strong business ethics and their focus on providing customers a seamless experience is immense.



Among the new crop of entrepreneurs, the shark shared that he admires the co-founders of ecommerce giant Flipkart - Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal - a lot. “I have never met them but they are an inspiration to a lot of founders like me,” he said.



The judge of the Indian business reality show, Shark Tank India also pointed out that Flipkart is an example to look at which has survived the tide of times despite dominance from global brands such as Amazon.



Gupta also highlighted that when the Bengaluru-based ecommerce company started out in 2007, there were many brands selling online. Even today, there are hundreds and thousands of brands which operate in a similar category. But Flipkart has been able to hold its fort, he said. “Customers are continuing to buy from them and it is in fact doing very well in some of the categories…”



On Tuesday, Gupta shared a social media post warning customers against brands selling fake boAt products on their platforms. Addressing the issue, he said that initially, when fake products of his brand started coming in, he felt happy. But later he realised the gravity of the situation. “At first, I thought bada brand bana liya mene….Later I realised what a menace it is because it is very difficult to handle.”



A Chartered Accountant by profession, Gupta’s company is backed by marquee investors, including Warburg Pincus, Qualcomm Ventures, InnoVen Capital, among others.



He tasted success after his stint in the Shark Tank India series. In season one, Gupta invested about Rs 6.7 crore across 30 deals. The second edition of the series started airing on January 1. In the current season, he has invested about Rs 11.65 crore which is the highest capital infused by any shark.

