Mahindra & Mahindra partners with Indian start-up Statiq to make EV adoption accessible and affordable

Electric Vehicles-network provider Statiq has partnered with automobile giant, Mahindra & Mahindra for EV infrastructural solutions. As part of this collaboration, Statiq will help Mahindra with charging point operations and the two entities will together focus on various e-mobility tech integration projects in the coming times.



Additionally, the primary aim of this alliance is to provide EV users a robust, accessible, affordable, and reliable mobility network across the country, a joint statement by the companies stated.



Commenting on this development, Akshit Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Statiq, said, "We are delighted to partner with M&M as we share the aim to offer 4-wheeler EV charging solutions across the country at a time of them launching their electric XUV400. Statiq has always been about promoting carbon-free mobility in India through providing an expansive charging network, and this alliance will strengthen our mission to advance the growth of the EV ecosystem further.”



Furthermore, Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., highlighted that Statiq will be able to leverage the former’s extensive dealership network across the country. “Our partnership with Statiq will ensure robust EV infrastructure solutions for all our customers, in the most seamless manner,” he reiterated.

Last month, Statiq partnered with Indian EV start-up Ather Energy to enhance the combined EV charging network in the northern states, with a special emphasis on the NCR region. The Gurugram-based company was founded in 2019 by Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora with the aim to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions across the country. It has already installed 6500+ charging stations across the country.

