Planning to book an Airbnb in Goa? Cricketer Yuvraj Singh might host you

Cricketer, Yuvraj Singh, has become the first cricketer in India to become an Airbnb host. The icon has opened his home in Goa, Casa Singh, to Airbnb users. Situated on a hilltop, a group of six will have insider access to the cricketer’s three-bedroom home, which offers views of the sea.



Singh made the announcement on his official Instagram account, where he wrote, “My Goa home has always been extremely special to me. While my work takes me across the world, this villa is where my wife and I come together to spend quality time with our friends and family. I am looking forward to being an Airbnb Host and opening the doors of my home to a lucky group of six.”



The home can be booked on Airbnb’s official website. Additionally, the house will be available for a two-night stay from 14 to 16 October for Rs 1,212. Incidentally, 12 happens to be the international cricketer’s birth date (December 12) and jersey number as well.



Casa Singh has expansive decks and terraces. The three-bedroom villa has a luxurious pool featuring a swim up bar. Singh’s personal chef will also be there to host the guests.



Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, welcomed this development. “We are thrilled to partner with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh to list his beautiful home in Goa on Airbnb for this one-time-only stay. With international travel in full swing again, we are delighted to offer this unforgettable experience to a global audience, and add Singh to our vibrant host community in India,” he said.



Other Indian celebrities who have listed their homes on the hotels and house renting platform include superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, actress Sonam Kapoor, writer Twinkle Khanna, model and actor Milind Soman, and Bollywood director Farah Khan Kunder.

