The tale of the Zomato user 'Rahul' who ordered 1,098 cakes in 2022

Zomato also revealed some startling facts and data points in its annual trends report. This included a user named ‘Rahul’ who ordered the most number of cakes (1,098 cakes through the app), Tina from Kharagpur who ordered pizzas worth Rs 25,455 in a single go and the company delivering about 186 biryanis every minute.



A Pune resident ordered food worth over Rs 28 lakh on Zomato, the foodtech giant revealed. “This is just Rs 36,42,17,44,48,38 less than the cost of Twitter- yes we did the math,” the company posted on its Instagram handle.

Delhi resident Ankur, was identified by Zomato as the “nation’s biggest foodie” as he placed 3,330 orders over a period of 365 days with an average of nine orders per day.



While customers’ spending habits revealed some interesting bits, another data point which caught eyeballs was how a user named Ravivar, bagged discounts worth Rs 6.96 lakh in 2022, Zomato claimed.



Zomato’s rival, Swiggy also shared similar and interesting food trends for 2022 in a blog. The footech unicorn company shared that customers tipped the delivery partners to the tune of Rs 53 crore. The company also revealed that the largest order it received was worth Rs 75,378 from a Bangalore resident followed by a Pune resident who ordered burgers and fries worth Rs 71,229 for his team members.



Just like on Zomato, biryani was also one of the most favourite food items ordered by Indians on the Swiggy app. It received 137 orders for biryani per minute.



Apart from the yearly trends, it was the New Year’s Eve which saw several records getting broken. By Deepinder Goyal’s (Co-founder and CEO of Zomato) own admission, the company beat its own record for orders per minute this year. In addition, it delivered more orders on NYE than it did in the first three years of the company’s operations, Goyal claimed.



Even Zomato’s subsidiary, Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), reported a 3x increase in its orders on NYE compared to 2021. Blinkit was acquired by Zomato in June 2022.



