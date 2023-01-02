Zomato’s orders on NYE surpassed the number of orders it got in the first 3 years, claims CEO Deepinder Goyal

December 31 broke several records for food delivery and quick commerce companies. So much so that Zomato’s co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal shared that the foodtech company delivered more orders on New Year’s eve than it did in the first three years of the company’s operations.



On social media platform, Twitter, he wrote, “Fun fact: orders delivered today >> sum of all orders delivered in the first 3 years of our food delivery service.”

On the same day, Goyal took to Twitter to announce that he would be taking a short break from his office duties to make a few deliveries by himself. He wrote, “Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so,” Goyal tweeted in the evening. He also updated his Twitter bio to read "delivery boy @zomato and @letsblinkit.” Goyal posted a photo of himself wearing the signature red Zomato uniform and holding a couple of food boxes.



He later wrote that he had done four deliveries of which one of them belonged to an elderly couple who were celebrating New Year’s eve with their grandchildren.



He shared that the environment in the office was highly stressful that night. Even Blinkit’s (a start-up acquired by Zomato) co-founder Albinder Dhindsa shared that the start-up is set to deliver 56,437 packets of chips in about nine minutes on NYE. He also shared that the highest order Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, received that night was worth Rs 28,962 from Bangalore.



On December 31 of the previous year, Zomato fulfilled over 2 million orders. It already beat its own record for orders per minute this year. Goyal also added that the delivery start-up delivered about 15 tonnes of biryani that day.



Zomato was founded 14 years ago in 2008 by Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah. The Gurugram-based company which got listed in 2021 acquired another quick commerce company, Blinkit in June last year.

