Zomato failed to deliver order to DU student; now it needs to pay Rs 8,362 in compensation

Delhi University student Arun G Krishnan is now liable to get Rs 8,362 from foodtech giant, Zomato, as it failed to deliver food orders worth Rs 362. Residing in Thiruvananthapuram, Krishnan, a final year student at the Faculty of Law, DU, had filed the complaint after he did not get the refund despite the money getting debited from his bank.



According to a report by Bar and Bench, the NSE-listed company gave two reasons for the non-delivery of the orders. The company claimed that Krishnan was unavailable to collect the food at the given address and there was an issue with the address because of which he was directed to correct the same in the Zomato application.



Krishnan said that he had faced similar issues while in Delhi as well.



On these grounds, he argued he should get the refund amount along with a compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh as well as Rs 10,000 as cost of court proceedings. The bench found Zomato guilty and ruled in favour of Krishnan.



“But Zomato on behalf of opposite party No.1&2 neither delivered the food item to the complainant nor refunded the amount to the complainant paid against the order….” the bench which included EM Muhammed Ibrahim, members S Sandhya Rani and Stanly Harold noted while announcing the verdict.



They announced that Krishnan will receive Rs 362 with interest in addition to Rs 5,000 as compensation for his mental agony and Rs 3,000 to cover up the court proceedings.



“Opposite party No. I to 3 are directed to comply with the directions within 45 days from today, failing which the complainant is entitled to recover the amount with interest at 12 per cent except for costs from opposite party No. l to 3 jointly and severally and from their assets,” the court order read.

Also Read: India has shown the world how to democratise tech, give it a human touch, says PM Modi

Also Read: Of 100 Indian unicorns, 25 will go IPO in the next 3-5 years: Accel’s Prashanth Prakash