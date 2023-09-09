G20 Summit 2023: Ambani, Adani, Birla, Mittal, other biz leaders will not attend dinner, govt clarifies

G20 Summit update: The government, in a post on social media, said that unlike previous reports, no business leaders have been invited for dinner. This clarification comes after a report suggested that some of the most prominent business leaders would be attending the G20 dinner hosted on September 9.

PIB in a tweet said that an article has claimed that prominent leaders have been invited for the G20 Special Dinner hosted at the Bharat Mandapam on September 9 but that claim is misleading and that no business leaders have been invited for the dinner.

Media reports based on an article by @Reuters have claimed that prominent business leaders have been invited at #G20India Special Dinner being hosted at Bharat Mandapam on 9th Sep#PIBFactCheck



✔️This claim is Misleading



✔️No business leaders have been invited to the dinner pic.twitter.com/xmP7D8dWrL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 8, 2023

Ahead of the G20 Summit 2023, the report stated that Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Mittal have been invited to attend the special dinner.

Watch: G20 Summit: Nalanda University backdrop welcomes delegates at President's dinner; know all about the world's first residential university, its history, and AI video imagining what it looked like

The business leaders were expected to join the G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The report added that around 500 business leaders are anticipated to attend the dinner held at the Bharat Mandapam, the brand-new $300-million venue inspired by the form of a Shankh or conch shell. The menu for the G20 Summit will feature Indian food with a special emphasis on millets.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have skipped the G20 Summit over the weekend.

Also Watch: Centre spends over Rs 4,100 crore to organise G20 Summit 2023; Here is a detailed break-up of expenses

Also read: G20 Summit: PM Modi welcomes global leaders at Bharat Mandapam in front of Konark Temple wheel replica

Also read: G20 summit: US finds India as a capable partner in technology space

Watch: Morocco earthquake kills more than 600 people; PM Modi says 'ready to provide all possible help'; Videos, photos show destruction, chaos after country's deadliest earthquake since 2004