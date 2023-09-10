G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden other world leaders visit Rajghat; watch videos here

G20 Summit 2023 Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Miloni were among the world leaders who visited the Rajghat on Sunday. The world leaders paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and were also witness to a live performance of Gandhi’s popular devotional songs or bhajans.

They also observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi. Among others who visited the Rajghat were Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina, Singaporean PM Lee Hsein Loong, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth, African Union chairperson Azali Assoumani, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, World Bank President Ajay Banga, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, and WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina, Singaporean PM Lee Hsein Loong, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and IMF head Kristalina Georgieva were among the first to reach the venue. PM Modi welcomed G20 leaders and delegation heads with an ‘angvastram’ or stole while standing against the backdrop of an image of the Bapu Kuti.

After the wreath laying at Rajghat, PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi's ideals will continue to guide G20 leaders' collective vision for a harmonious, inclusive and prosperous global future.

At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence.



Bapu Kuti is located at the Sevagram Ashram near Maharashtra’s Wardha, which was Mahatma Gandhi’s residence from 1936 till his death in 1948. PM Modi also explained the G20 leaders and delegation heads the significance of the Bapu Kuti. He also explained the significance of the Sabarmati Ashram to world leaders such as Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau.

Meanwhile, Biden will not attend the concluding session of the G20 Summit. Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar will see President Joe Biden off. The US President will fly to Hanoi at around 10:25 am for a bilateral meeting with Vietnam.

