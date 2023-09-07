G20 Summit: Centre to provide interactive UPI experience to visiting delegates

The central government is all set to showcase its 'Digital India' initiative and digital public goods to the world during its G20 Presidency. It has decided to provide an interactive experience to around 1,000 visting foreign delegates with UPI wallets technology, highlighting the simplicity of making payments through this indigenous method.

"Foreign delegates or participants will be given Rs 500-1,000 in their UPI wallets for doing UPI transactions,” a government official told news agency ANI, adding it has earmarked around Rs 10 lakhs for it.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a mobile-based fast payment system in India that allows customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer.

The system has gained significant traction in India for retail digital payments and its adoption continues to grow at a rapid pace. The Indian government and central bank have played an important role in globalising India's digital payment infrastructure, ensuring that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only but also other countries.

Sri Lanka, France, UAE, and Singapore have partnered with India on fintech and payment solutions. The Reserve Bank of India had earlier this year introduced UPI-based payments for inbound travellers from G20 nations to make local payments while they are in India.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told the Council of Ministers that no official cars will be provided to reach the G20 dinner venue on Saturday, September 9. He told the ministers that they would have to reach the Parliament Complex in their own vehicles, from where a shuttle would take them to Bharat Mandapam, the dinner venue, India Today reported.

PM Modi has also directed the Council of Ministers to familiarise themselves with the cultures of the respective foreign delegates that they will attend to.

