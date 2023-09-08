G20 Summit: US President Joe Biden to reach Delhi today, bilateral meet with PM Modi on cards

US President Joe Biden has left for India to participate in the historic G20 Summit in New Delhi, which will be chaired by PM Narendra Modi.

Biden, who will be accompanied by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, and Director of Oval Office operations Annie Tomasini, is expected to meet PM Modi at his residence for the bilateral discussions on Friday evening. The primary focus of the talks is expected to be on strengthening the comprehensive global and strategic partnership between India and the US.

Other anticipated topics of discussion include the assessment of ongoing collaborative efforts in areas such as clean energy, trade, high technology, defence, and the potential contributions of both nations in addressing pressing global challenges. The two sides are also expected to discuss having a more liberal visa regime.

In their last meeting in June this year, PM Modi and President Biden had touched upon possible cooperation in developing next generation small modular reactor technologies in a collaborative mode. That topic is also expected to be at the meeting on Friday.

This is his inaugural visit to India as the President of the United State. Former President Donald Trump visited India in February 2020.

Ahead of Biden's visit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the US commends Modi's leadership of the G20.

"We commend Prime Minister Modi for his leadership of the G20 this year and we are committed to helping ensure that India has a successful G20 host as they host (the summit) this year," she said.

"So, that's going to continue to be our commitment. During Prime Minister Modi's visit here in June, the President (Biden) and the prime minister shared their determination to deliver on shared priorities at the summit," she said.

Jean-Pierre said the President is "very much looking forward to continuing that work with the Prime Minister and other leaders later this week as we head out tomorrow."

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The member countries in G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).

President Biden is scheduled to depart for Vietnam on Sunday afternoon upon the conclusion of the G20 summit.

