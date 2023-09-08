G20 Summit 2023: Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Recep Tayyip Erdogan to arrive in Delhi today

G20 Summit in Delhi updates: India is all set to host leaders from across the world for the G20 Summit 2023 to be held on September 9 and 10. The summit will be attended by most of the world leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Republic of Korea President Suk Yeol Yoon, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and more.

While President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in India on September 5, many world leaders are scheduled to arrive today and some tomorrow.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez was scheduled to arrive today at 6:20 am, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is scheduled to arrive at 8:50 am. President of the African Union Azali Assoumani is scheduled to arrive at 10:25 am. Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to arrive at 11:45 am, while Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is expected to arrive around 12:30 pm.

Rishi Sunak is expected to reach at 1:40 pm. As per reports in the UK media, the Indian-origin PM’s relatives are preparing a grand welcome for him. They will reportedly host a feast and “non-stop dancing” to Punjabi music. His relatives have reportedly decided to gather in New Delhi to mark his arrival.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is expected to arrive at 2:15 pm, while Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Saud is scheduled to arrive in India at 4:50 pm.

Anthony Albanese is scheduled to reach at 6:15 pm, while Joe Biden is expected to arrive at 6:55 pm. He is expected to participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. Justin Trudeau is expected to arrive at 7 pm. Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive at 10:15 pm.

German Chancellor Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to arrive tomorrow at 8 am and 12:30 pm respectively.

Spanish President Sanchez Perez Castejon has tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted that he would be skipping the G20 Summit. He said he feels fine but will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

All the leaders will be received by ministers upon their arrival. Sunak will be received by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, while Biden will be received by General (Retd) VK Singh. Trudeau will be received by Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

