Business Today
India to host Virtual G20 Summit on Wednesday

India to host Virtual G20 Summit on Wednesday

Take forward implementation of Delhi Declaration, major world leaders expected to join in

Take forward implementation of Delhi Declaration, major world leaders expected to join in
SUMMARY
  • World has witnessed succession of events and new challenges since G20 Leaders’ Summit in September, says Kant
  • G20 to discuss gaps in global governance, SDGs, multilateral system
  • India to hand over presidency to Brazil

In a culmination of India’s year long G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday host the virtual G20 Leaders Summit that is expected to see widespread participation by world leaders. 

Noting that the world has witnessed a succession of events and new challenges since the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the virtual meeting will provide a platform to discuss issues from the Delhi Declaration, enhance cooperation on critical challenges and address gaps in global governance. 

“Apart from issues related to development, leaders will also discuss other issues such as those related to global governance, sustainable development goals and a move towards a reinvigorated multilateral system,” Kant told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.  

While Kant said that there would be excellent attendance of major world leaders at the G20 Virtual Summit, which will start from 5:30 pm, officials remained tightlipped on the heads of states attending the event. 

“We are expecting a large majority of G20 leaders to be present,” said foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra in response to questions, adding that it would not correct to pre judge if the issues of geo-political tensions will be raised at the meeting. 

He was responding to questions arounds the Middle East crisis as well as India and Canada’s diplomatic spat, that have erupted after the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September.  There is also no confirmation whether US President Joe Biden will be attending the Summit.  

According to reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the virtual summit, while Chinese President Xi Jinping will not join it. In his place, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the G20 virtual Summit.  

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said that it is expected that Wednesday’s meeting will give further momentum and guidance on issues related to the finance track and then hand it over to Brazil that will take over the G20 presidency from December 1.    

Published on: Nov 21, 2023, 6:48 PM IST
