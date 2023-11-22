PM Modi to host virtual G20 summit today; Delhi Declaration, Israel-Hamas war likely on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the virtual Group of 20 (G20) summit on Wednesday. The summit will build on the important outcomes and action points from the G20 annual summit held in September in New Delhi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Delhi Declaration, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict are expected to dominate the agenda of this meeting. The summit is also expected to review developments that have taken place since the G20 Summit 2023 in September.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant told reporters at a press conference that the virtual meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss issues from the Delhi Declaration, enhance cooperation on critical challenges and address gaps in global governance.

Another key goal was to reaffirm commitments to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and progress towards a multilateral system better positioned to impact people's lives positively.

Kant also told journalists that the summit would see an excellent attendance of major world leaders. "The virtual summit of the G20 being held tomorrow will also be a major gathering of world leaders since the conclusion of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly high-level week and the SDG Summit," Kant said.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 virtual summit, the Kremlin said. Putin did not attend the G20 summit held in Delhi in September this year and was represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Kremlin said at the time that Putin needed to concentrate on the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

China's XI Jinping, on the other hand, is giving the virtual summit a skip as well. He will instead be represented by Chinese Premier Li Qiang after an invitation from India. Xi also skipped the mega G20 Summit held in Delhi this year.

Moreover, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said that the meeting is likely to give more momentum and guidance on issues related to the finance track and hand the baton over to Brazil. Brazil will take over the G20 Presidency from December 1 onwards.

(With agency inputs)

