BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
G&G Choice
Asus's EeeBook X205T is a budget machine yet a winner.
Designed for a smartphone user who is looking for an upgrade, the OnePlus One was one of the most awaited smartphone of 2014.
With its good looks, the Sony Xperia Z2 is a true successor, ready to take on the competition.
The LG DJ X-boom is not for everyone. Though the Korean tech giant likes to call its new music system a 'mini hi-fi' system, there is nothing mini about this giant.
The tablet runs on Windows 8 Pro and is powered by 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Atom processor with 2GB RAM, making it perfect for enterprise use.
The highlight of the Lumia 920 is its 8-megapixel camera with the PureView technology and Carl Zeiss lens.
Gadgets & Gizmos wraps up 2012 for you and recalls the best that the year gave us -
After Apple's retina display (2880x1800) in MacBooks, we put to test the world's first 4k laptop with 3480 x 2160 resolution from Toshiba.
Motorola has returned to the Indian smartphone market with its budget phone - the Moto G. Gadgets & Gizmos brings you our experience of the Moto G.
The 2013 edition of Nexus 7, developed in partnership with ASUS, has the latest Android OS version and outperforms others in its segment.
The device is a dual screen convertible which can become a tablet by just shutting its clamshell model.
For 2013, it has announced 20 new models across price ranges. G&G reviews the new 46" F7500 which comes in the Series 7 televisions from the Korean tech giant.
With the Xperia Z phablet, Sony has finally recovered some of its lost pride.
This drone is among the first augmented reality gaming devices available in India.
Powered by 1.6GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM, it has the finest specifications. The Note II handled all the operations smoothly, including heavy graphic games.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces