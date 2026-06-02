‘India not a support centre for global firms anymore’: KGISL CEO Prassadh Shanmugam

India is not a support centre for global companies anymore, it is a global hub for innovation, said KGISL CEO Prassadh Shanmugam. India will emerge as a leader in the product space and not just a player, he said.

Speaking to Business Today TV as part of the EY | BT Hidden GEMs series, Shanmugam said, “India used to be a support center for global companies. Not anymore.”

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He said that the scenario has now changed and is rapidly changing too. “India has fundamentally transformed from an outsourcing destination into a global hub for innovation and advanced engineering. And the country plays a very critical role right now in AI development, cloud native engineering, digital operations and enterprise product innovation,” said Shanmugam.

He said that a lot of Indian companies are now building products that are becoming world-class too, and not centred around a particular region.

“There are a lot of emerging companies which are betting big, in terms of products, and that is going to change the entire landscape. I think the future-ready workforce that is available is key to this and the public infrastructure that is available and the digital public infrastructure that is available, is key to this,” said Shanmugam.

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The KGISL CEO said that in the next few years, India is going to emerge truly as a leader and not as a player. “It’ll truly emerge as a leader especially from the product space and as well the innovation space as well. We will emerge a key leader here,” he said.

Watch the full conversation here: