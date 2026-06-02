Anthropic's Claude chatbot is down in India; Users report error amid outage

Anthropic's Claude chatbot is down in India, with over 302 reports on Downdetector as of 1:27 PM. Users have also started to report issues on X, claiming that the chatbot services are down. Many users are getting alerts that say, "Due to unexpected constraints, Claude is unable to respond to your message."

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Several screenshots also revealed that the website showed the alert, "Taking longer than usual. Trying again shortly."

Users first noticed the outage through a combination of failed requests, delayed response times, and occasional service interruptions. The website further revealed that 61% of the reports were from Claude Chat, 21% users reported for the Claude app, and only 13% on the website.

Anthropic also addressed the outage, reporting that a number of Claude services were experiencing higher-than-normal error rates. The company stated that it had identified the problem and launched an investigation. According to Anthropic's incident report, the issue was found across Claude products, including Claude AI, Claude Console, Claude API, and Claude Code.

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The status message said, "The issue has been identified, and a fix is being implemented. We are currently investigating this issue."

As of now, no further update has been provided, but the services continue to remain impacted, although the reports are down on the DownDetector platform.



Update: The issue has been resolved as of 6:04 PM IST, across Opus 4.6, Claude Sonnet 4.6, Claude Opus 4.7, and Sonnet 4.5.