Multibagger stocks to buy: Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd shall trade ex-date for bonus issue on Wednesday, June 03, 2026. The company has announced to issue bonus shares for eligible investors along with its quarterly earnings for the March 2026 quarter, marking the second bonus issue in 15 months.

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Tuesday, June 02 marks the last day to buy shares of Anand Rathi Wealth before the stock trade ex-bonus on Wednesday, June 03, 2026. From Wednesday, the stock will be available only ex-bonus, nearly half of the previous close price. The stock was trading nearly Rs 3,550 levels on Tuesday. Only investors having Anand Rathi shares in their account on Wednesday will get the bonus issue.

Anand Rathi Wealth reported a 40.5 per cent yearly jump in the net profit at Rs 103.08 crore with a nearly 30 per cent YoY rise in the revenue at Rs 287.82 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Its assets under management rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 93,037 crore and the company targets an AUM of Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY27.

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The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 7 per share, with an interim dividend of Rs 6 in October 2025. Prior to this, the company traded ex-dividend of Rs 7 each in May 2025 and October 2024. It gave a dividend of Rs 9 per share in June 2024, before trading ex-date for bonus issue for the first time.

To recall, shares of Anand Rathi were listed in December 2021, when the company raised a total of Rs 659 crore from its IPO, selling its shares of Rs 550 apiece. However, post the first bonus issue, the cost of shares dropped to Rs 275 per share. The stock has soared nearly 12 times or delivered a massive return of 1,190 per cent from its IPO price in less than four years.

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Despite this massive rally, shares of Anand Rathi are down nearly 11 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 3,983.40, hit on May 29, 2026. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 30,000 crore. The stock is up more than 91 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 1,860.05, hit a year ago. The stock has gained nearly 15 per cent in 2026 so far.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects AUM, revenueand PAT to expand at a CAGR of 22 per cent, 20 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28, with robust cash generation, an RoE of over 35 per cent, and a healthy balance sheet. It reiterated a 'neutral' rating, with a one-year target of Rs 3,100, based on 45 times FY28E EPS. Ventura Securities has a target price of Rs 3,217.