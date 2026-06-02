ED searches Vedanta Group premises in FEMA case: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at the premises of the Anil Agarwal-led multinational mining company Vedanta Group in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case. The searches have been ongoing since Monday, and more details on the raid are awaited, according to the news agency PTI.

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According to officials, the searches began after the central agency initiated a probe against the multinational mining company under the FEMA Act. The scrutiny against Vedanta comes almost a month after the company secured approval from its secured creditors for a massive demerger plan to split into 6 independent companies.

According to a CNBC TV18 report, the search operations are related to the royalty payment made by Vedanta to its parent company, Vedanta Resources. The searches were reportedly conducted at Vedanta offices in Mumbai and Delhi.

Commenting on the raids, a Vedanta spokesperson said, "We are extending full cooperation to the authorities and are providing all information sought. The company remains committed to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. As the matter is currently under regulatory process, we are unable to comment further at this stage."

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When does ED act under FEMA?

The ED acts under FEMA when it suspects violations in foreign currency transactions on the part of an individual or a company. This mostly involves cases like illegally transferring money abroad, acquiring assets abroad illegally, or failing to comply with regulations related to foreign investment.

Did Vedanta purchase electoral bonds?

Notably, Vedanta purchased electoral bonds worth over ₹400 crore, which are now banned. Of this, the BJP emerged as the biggest beneficiary as it received roughly ₹230 crore.

It donated approximately ₹125 crore to the Congress, over ₹40 crore to the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal, over ₹5 crore to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and around ₹20 lakh to the Trinamool Congress.

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Controversies involving Vedanta

This is not the only controversy involving the multinational mining giant. In April 2026, an FIR was filed against the top leadership, including Anil Agarwal, after a boiler explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh claimed the lives of more than 20 workers. Last month, the Burla Irrigation Division imposed a penalty of ₹233.11 crore on Vedanta Aluminium for unauthorised water lifting from the Bheden river/canal in Odisha.