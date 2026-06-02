Oracle’s Larry Ellison races past Bezos and Brin to become world’s third-richest person

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has leapfrogged Jeff Bezos and Sergey Brin to become the world’s third richest person. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Ellison has a net worth of a whopping $302 billion as of June 2, 2026. Now, he’s just behind SpaceX’s Elon Musk and former Google CEO Larry Page.

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In recent days, Oracle's stock has been rising rapidly. The company gained around 11% on May 29, and the shares climbed as high as $244 on June 1, which is said to be the company's strongest monthly performance in more than two decades. The report further revealed that Ellison’s wealth jumped by $21.4 billion over the most recent period tracked, while his net worth increased by $55.1 billion in year-to-date gains.

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Ellison recorded a historic $100 billion jump in his net worth during Oracle's stock rally in September 2025, marking the largest single-day wealth gain and pushing his fortune to nearly $400 billion. This was recorded due to nearly 41% ownership of Oracle, and the value of his holdings jumped dramatically. Therefore, Ellison’s wealth remains closely tied to the company’s stock performance, meaning changes in Oracle’s market value have an outsized impact on his personal fortune.

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In April 2026, Ellison’s wealth dipped to $195 billion, which is nearly a $200 billion drop considering his September 2025 gains. Due to poor stock performance, he trailed in the sixth position in the Billionaires Index. Now, his fortune is back on track, in just about a month, as the company continue to grow.

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Oracle was once known for its database and enterprise software products. Now, it has repositioned amid the AI boom by providing the computing power to companies building advanced AI systems. However, this was not an easy road; on March 31, Oracle laid off over 30,000 employees globally, which is said to be roughly 18% of its workforce. The workforce reduction impacted over 12,000 employees in India.