Breaking barriers with an integrated software suite

Software has changed the way people do business. Earlier, tedious processes were done manually. Now, everything from following up on leads to forecasting sales and calculating inventory can be automated. But software is about much more than just automating the mundane - it's about revolutionizing the way people approach decision-making, and unifying the organizational focus towards a single goal.

The advent of integrated business software suites will break down departmental silos and allow people across teams to work together. By opening up these possibilities and allowing businesses to tap the potential of their employees, software suites no longer just streamline discrete processes - they transform entire organizations.

Benefiting the entire organization

Suites make it possible to tackle challenges together, but they do much more than just making employees work together. Collaborative software fosters distributed decision-making, allowing teams to collectively identify issues coming down the pipeline. This leaves individual employees and the whole organization with a better understanding of what caused those issues, and how to prevent them in the future.

The ad-hoc assembly of talent and resources possible within a software suite allows rapid communication between departments and employees. When a crisis rears its ugly head, the ability to quickly adapt and respond will make all the difference. Wasting time distributing licenses and hunting down information inhibits communication and exacerbates the problem.

With all-in-one suites, everyone from the CEO to the newest hire has a full, 360-degree picture of their customers and their data. That contextual overview allows people who are closer to the information to contribute to the decision-making process. A problem missed by someone at the executive level may be caught and rectified by someone more intimately involved in the project in question.

Fostering talent

Collective decision-making also helps to build the skills of younger employees, allowing them to learn by experience. Rather than intermittent, inconsistent training sessions, suites create an environment where answers can be easily sought and new skills can be pursued without the need for expensive licenses. People, who may otherwise have languished in a position they're unsuitable for, can discover talents they didn't know they had, contributing to the company in ways previously unforeseen.

This allows you to get the most out of your staff by putting their energy where it's needed the most. You'll be able to uncover and repurpose the latent talent in your organization and solve the biggest challenges facing your business from within, with the resources you already have.

Embracing the future

So what gets your company to the point where it becomes a collaborative, problem-solving, talent-building machine? The answer is obvious - software that breaks down barriers and brings people together. While the industry as a whole is moving in this direction, some companies are closer to this goal than others. Salesforce and Microsoft are using a combination of acquisitions and internal development to reach this goal, while a company like Zoho has managed the feat through a completely in-house effort called Zoho One.

Whatever the path may be, it's clear that the future of business software lies in effortless access to contextual information. Businesses that can use their data without impediments will respond to issues faster, communicate better, and foster internal talent more effectively. This will give them an advantage over their competition.

