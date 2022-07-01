Cruise: An air conditioning company blending cooling tech with luxury for 29 years

This is the ultimate showcase of how Cruise has blended every aspect of luxury in cooling technology, from quality, silent performance, design, reliability and customer experience. Founded in 1992, the Cruise Group is an innovator and manufacturer of premium air conditioners from split, portable to heavy-duty commercial refrigeration units. The brand specialises in Jumbo cooling and commercial ACs, and the products are sold across retail stores in India.

It has launched many cooling innovations, like India’s 1st dual-throw Window AC with double the cooling capacity of standard units. By launching two new professional ranges of AeroStation Cassette ACs and TurboStation Tower ACs in 2003, they entered the banking, hospitality and healthcare industries. It also launched a portable air conditioner on wheels for the Bollywood and Tollywood industry back in 2005 that allowed stars to shoot comfortably outdoors for long hours. In 2009 the advanced AI inverter AC was launched. And now, in 2022, they are ready with their newest innovations - launching India’s widest Split air conditioners with FlusoJet 60ft Long turbo airflow for cooling within seconds. The range includes three models from 11 to 15 HP capacities.

Roshan Sirohia, Director of Cruise Appliances Pvt. Ltd., has been at the forefront of pushing the limits of design and quality to meet changing needs of customers ranging from celebrities, business personalities and homeowners. He adds, “Cruise was one of the first AC companies in India to introduce the use of nano-paint protection to increase AC life by 3x backed by a Lifetime warranty program to provide hassle-free ownership. We will always continue to innovate our services to stay ahead of the curve.”

Having specialized in air care technologies, Cruise ACs have an edge over the competition due to their belief in raising the bar for daily life with superior technology at affordable lifestyle costs. This promise is backed by an industry-leading ten-year warranty on compressors and robust engineering of every component to endure harsh coastal environment conditions. With deep sector expertise and ISO quality certified operations, worldwide HVAC enterprises and OEMs may expect 3x longer durability products. For Cruise, the focus has always been to provide premium air conditioning solutions that are reliable, affordable and packed with advanced technology, backed by strong customer support and The Air Expert signifies their contribution to evolving the aircon industry.

Cruise has been awarded the ‘Most Promising Brand of the Year’ and ‘Young CEO of the Year’ by Silver Feather International.