Empowering B2B eCommerce in India: An exclusive interview with CEO Kishore Kumar Yedam, Rolloverstock

In the realm of B2B eCommerce in India, where businesses seek to streamline their operations and enhance customer reach, Rolloverstock has emerged as a trusted online marketplace, bridging the gap between manufacturers, master distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. In an exclusive interview, CEO Kishore Kumar Yedam sheds light on Rolloverstock's pivotal role in this landscape and its vision for the future.

Rolloverstock CEO Kishore Kumar Yedam

Q: Could you tell us about Rolloverstock and the role it plays in the B2B eCommerce landscape in India?

Certainly. Rolloverstock is a trusted online B2B eCommerce marketplace that acts as a bridge between manufacturers, master distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. Our platform enables bulk purchases across a wide range of product categories, from home appliances to electronics, all at wholesale prices. What sets us apart is our flexibility—buyers can place orders for "1000" products at a time, which is a unique feature not commonly found on other eCommerce platforms. We've made it our mission to simplify the B2B buying process, particularly for retailers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Q: Could you elaborate on how Rolloverstock supports retailers in these Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities?

Absolutely. We understand the challenges that retailers in smaller cities face when it comes to sourcing products in bulk. That's why our dedicated sales team visits these retailers, understands their merchandise requirements, and even assists them in securing loans, be it in cash or credit from banks. Our goal is to provide them with the resources they need to compete effectively in their local markets.

Q: Rolloverstock recently received the CII's Scale Award for Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence. What does this recognition mean for your platform?

Winning the CII's Scale Award is a significant achievement for us. It's a recognition of our commitment to excellence and our efforts to provide a seamless B2B experience. This award reaffirms our position as a leader in the industry and motivates us to continue setting new standards.

Q: Could you share your insights into the current B2B eCommerce landscape and what businesses need to succeed in this space?

Today's businesses are focused on reducing lead times and exceeding customer expectations. A well-planned product strategy is crucial for success. At Rolloverstock, we offer not only quality products but also a platform where sellers can effectively market and sell their products. Our extensive catalog, with over 10,000 verified vendors and 1,000+ product categories, allows sellers to offer top-quality products at competitive prices, leading to higher profit margins.

Q: Looking ahead, what is Rolloverstock's vision for the future, and how do you plan to contribute to the B2B eCommerce economy in India?

Our vision is to continue modernizing and simplifying the B2B business landscape in India. We want to be the go-to platform for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. Our commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing a seamless experience will remain at the forefront of our efforts. We aim to foster business growth in India and play a pivotal role in boosting the B2B eCommerce economy.

Rolloverstock is not just a platform; it's a game-changer in the B2B eCommerce space, connecting businesses and enabling growth. We're excited about the future and the impact we can make in India's evolving business landscape.