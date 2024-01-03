India on the global stage: Motwani Jadeja Foundation unveils global India dialogues at World Economic Forum in Davos 2024

About Motwani Jadeja Foundation

Motwani Jadeja Foundation is a private family foundation (US 501c3) dedicated to supporting a global network of entrepreneurial thinkers, artists, writers and tech innovators We collaborate with our partners to design and enable exponential change. Based out of the Bay Area, NYC, and India, the foundation has a strong global footprint across various sectors of growth and across academia. Its background and network has deep roots throughout Google and Stanford, from where it develops opportunities that help bridge gaps and contribute to solving global social problems.

Founder of MJF, Asha Jadeja is an Indian born entrepreneur, investor, thinker and philanthropist based in Palo Alto, California. In her career as a venture capitalist, Asha has invested in over 100 start-ups in Silicon Valley, some of which have gone on to become public companies. Asha founded MITLI to link, synergise, and empower key influencers in business, technology, government and academia to rethink the meaning of development, capitalism and justice for a radically different, planet friendly future.

MITLI

Motwani Institute for Thought Leadership and Innovation

Motwani Institute for Thought Leadership and Innovation (MITLI) is a dynamic Silicon Valley think tank and advocacy platform designed to impact government policies in US and India- policies that impact entrepreneurial ecosystems, research and collaborations in exponential technology, and women’s leadership in business. With deep roots in Stanford, UC Berkeley and a dozen other university based centres of excellence, MITLI seeks to guide and inform lawmakers within US and India in designing an unprecedented bridge between our two countries.

As founding stake holders in Google, Asha and her late husband Prof. Rajeev Motwani of Stanford University played a critical role in establishing the DNA of the company. Not only was Rajeev the author of Google’s search algorithms, but he was critical to picking first few dozen employees of Google, the start-up. The company now has over 70,000 employees. Asha continues to work closely with Google Ventures, Gradient (Google’s AI investment arm) and Google Foundation on various joint investments.

Asha founded the Motwani Jadeja Family Foundation in 2012 to make philanthropic investments in promoting entrepreneurship in underserved pockets in Bay Area and India. Her flagship program the RajeevCircle Fellowship now has about 150 Fellows that Asha has worked closely with. The goal in this fellowship is to accelerate the problem solving repertoire of her fellows and helping them “pay it forward”. Her fellows collaborate with TED, INK and Acumen Fellows, all of which Asha has supported over the years.

In 2023 Asha launched the Motwani Women Entrepreneurs Fellowship in partnership with TiE Global. This new program will support 40 disruptive women entrepreneurs from India, Middle East and Africa.

Apart from venture & philanthropic investments, Asha has investments in various US think tanks and universities that help strengthen US India partnership on technology, security and trade.

• IIT Kanpur

• Hoover Institute at Stanford

• Aspen Institute

• Milken Institute

• And a network of universities in US, India & Israel

As a well-known art collector, Asha created India Soft Power Initiative in 2021 along with India Art Fair, University of California at Berkeley and Kochi Art Biennial. The goal of this program is to establish a permanent presence for Indian art at the Venice Art Biennial, the world’s oldest and most prestigious art event.

Every year, Asha leads and showcases a group of her Fellows at the World Economic Forum events in Davos Switzerland. This year, they are set to unveil the India Global Dialogues platform at Davos, further enhancing their impactful presence on the global stage.

Global India Dialogues

Global India Dialogues by the Motwani Jadeja Foundation is a dynamic platform that catalyzes collaborations among a diverse range of stakeholders in India's growth journey. The platform provides a forum to explore and exchange ideas on various topics, including economic development, foreign policy, security, culture, and innovation.

Through its diverse initiatives, Global India Dialogues aims to promote a deeper understanding of India's global aspirations and challenges, encouraging collaborative efforts towards building a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous world. India has been experiencing an unprecedented economic growth rate, positioning it as the fastest-growing economy globally.

Anchored at top US Universities and think tanks, Global India Dialogues is a unique platform that brings together some of the most brilliant minds worldwide responsible for shaping global strategies. These experts share their knowledge and insights on a broad range of topics, encompassing India's leadership role in global geopolitics, emerging critical technology, innovation, and culture.

The Dialogues offer an exceptional opportunity for leaders to collaborate, network, and explore new ideas with like-minded peers, contributing to the advancement of global strategies.