7 European Beach Destinations Where Your Euro Goes Furthest in 2025

While everyone's chasing overpriced Instagram hotspots, savvy Irish holidaymakers are getting incredible value in Europe's overlooked beach destinations. We analysed accommodation costs, meal prices, local transport, and activities across 150 European coastal destinations to find where your hard-earned euros stretch furthest.

The results might surprise you. Some of Europe's most beautiful beaches come with price tags that won't devastate your bank account – if you know where to look. Whilst researching this article, we compared the 14 leading travel agents and found that On The Beach holidays consistently offered the best value trips. Therefore, the rest of the article uses their package prices as a benchmark.

Advertisement

Here are seven destinations where luxury doesn't have to mean bankruptcy, and where smart booking delivers exceptional value for Irish families.

1. Bulgaria's Black Sea Coast - Sunny Beach & Golden Sands

Why your euro loves it: Cocktails for €3, three-course meals for €12, pristine beaches with Blue Flag status

All-inclusive packages from €299pp for 7 nights. While Western European resorts charge up to €8 for a beer, Bulgaria's Black Sea coast serves quality drinks for less than a coffee in Dublin. The beaches rival anything in Greece, but accommodation costs 60% less. Sunny Beach offers water parks and nightlife, while Golden Sands provides a more refined family atmosphere.

2. Turkey's Turquoise Coast - Antalya & Side

Advertisement

Why your euro loves it: Luxury resort experiences at budget prices, exceptional all-inclusive value

Five-star all-inclusive from €380pp, including premium drinks and multiple restaurants. Turkish resorts have mastered the all-inclusive formula. Your package includes everything from morning Turkish coffee to late-night kebabs, premium alcohol, and resort activities. The Turkish Riviera offers stunning beaches, historical sites, and service levels that would cost double in Spain or Italy.

3. Poland's Baltic Coast - Gdansk & Sopot

Why your euro loves it: Craft beer for €2, gourmet meals for €15, unique cultural experiences

Beach resort packages from €350pp with easy access to historic Gdansk. Poland's Baltic coastline combines beautiful beaches with rich history and incredibly affordable prices. Sopot's wooden pier and sandy beaches offer a sophisticated seaside experience, while nearby Gdansk provides world-class museums and architecture, all at prices that make Portugal look expensive.

Advertisement

4. Northern Cyprus - Kyrenia & Famagusta

Why your euro loves it: Unspoiled beaches, Mediterranean climate, prices from the 1990s

All-inclusive beachfront resorts from €320pp. Often overlooked due to political complexities, Northern Cyprus offers stunning Mediterranean beaches without the crowds or prices of the south. Crystal-clear waters, excellent seafood, and genuine hospitality make this one of Europe's last affordable paradise destinations.

5. Romania's Black Sea Coast - Constanta & Mamaia

Why your euro loves it: Beach clubs for €20/day, fine dining for €25, luxury spas at budget prices

Boutique beach hotels from €280pp including spa access. Romania's coastline offers sophisticated beach experiences at developing-country prices. Mamaia's beach clubs and spas provide luxury amenities, while the historic port city of Constanta adds cultural depth to your beach break.

6. Slovenia's Adriatic - Portorož & Piran

Why your euro loves it: High-quality experiences, stunning Venetian architecture, wine country nearby

Wellness-focused packages from €420pp including thermal spa access. Slovenia's tiny coastline packs maximum charm into minimal space. Piran's Venetian architecture rivals anything in Italy, while Portorož offers casino glamour and thermal spas. Small but perfectly formed, with prices significantly lower than neighbouring Italy.

7. Albania's Riviera - Saranda & Ksamil

Advertisement

Why your euro loves it: Pristine beaches, €1 espressos, accommodation from €25/night

Beachfront hotel packages from €310pp with pristine private beaches. Albania's Riviera offers arguably Europe's most beautiful undiscovered coastline. Crystal-clear waters rival the Maldives, while prices remain refreshingly affordable. Traditional fishing villages, secluded coves, and genuinely warm hospitality provide authentic Mediterranean experiences without tourist inflation.

The Bottom Line: These destinations offer 40-60% savings compared to traditional European beach hotspots, without compromising on quality, safety, or natural beauty. Smart booking to these emerging destinations provides excellent value while handling the logistics that can make booking independently challenging.

Your euro doesn't just go further in these destinations – it goes on an adventure.