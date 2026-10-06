Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
impact feature
A Tamil Voice at the United Nations

A Tamil Voice at the United Nations

S Sathish Kumar, Founder and Managing Director, DAC Developers, was presented with the “GLOBAL CHANGE MAKER AWARD 2026” by UNESCO at its Second World Summit on Sustainable Health and Well-Being, held recently at the Asia-Pacific Headquarters of the United Nations.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
IMPACT FEATURE
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 2:20 PM IST
A Tamil Voice at the United NationsMr S Sathish Kumar, Founder and Managing Director, DAC Developers

At the Second World Summit on Sustainable Health and Well-Being 2026, Dr. Sathish Kumar Santhanam brought a distinctly Tamil perspective to the global dialogue on resilience, sustainability and human well-being.

Speaking on “From Our Roots to Our Future: Building for Generations,” he highlighted how the built environment can shape healthier, safer and more resilient communities for the future.

Advertisement

REFLECTIONS FROM THE ADDRESS

• Kallanai — Built for Generations A lasting example of foresight, engineering excellence and public purpose.

• Brihadisvara Temple — Precision that Endures A testament to scientific knowledge, architectural intelligence and timeless design.

• A Timeless Tamil Thought Recalling former President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who invoked “Yaadhum Oore; Yaavarum Kelir” in his address to the European Parliament, Dr. Sathish Kumar Santhanam echoed the same words in his own address. Written by Kaniyan Pungundranar, they mean: “Every place is our home. Everyone is our kin.”

He also spoke about future-ready communities built around water security, clean energy, food resilience, technology, nature, affordability and human connection.

“The next leap in human longevity will not come from medicine alone. It will come from the built world we choose to create today.”

Advertisement

As Founder and Managing Director of DAC Developers, Dr. Sathish Kumar Santhanam underscored a larger vision: to create resilient, inclusive communities that strengthen society and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s future.Rooted in heritage. Built for generations.

About DAC Developers:

DAC Developers, established in 2014, is a Chennai-based leading construction company with over a decade of experience in creating quality homes that enhance lifestyles. Committed to providing essential luxuries at affordable prices, DAC Developers are known for their aesthetics, amenities, and accessibility to essential facilities, where each project is uniquely designed to meet homebuyers’ needs, offering convenience and comfort. With a focus on transparency, customer trust, and superior construction standards, the company has been redefining urban living experiences with over 110 plus projects, 45 lakhs plus square feet construction, 3000 and counting happy home owners till date

Follow us on

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more