The veteran batter said she had given everything to Indian women’s cricket, often keeping individual ambitions aside for the team’s growth. She added that her captaincy journey included difficult and triumphant moments, but she leaves the role with “peace, pride” and confidence that the side is in a strong position.

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A Historic Leadership Era

Harmanpreet’s most significant achievement came in 2025, when she led India to their maiden senior Women’s ODI World Cup title. She remains the only Indian captain to have won the Women’s World Cup.

Her tenure also included a second successive Asian Games gold medal in 2026. She led India in five Tests, 51 ODIs and 155 T20 Internationals.

Harmanpreet had been India’s full-time T20I captain since 2018 and took over the ODI captaincy in 2022 after Mithali Raj.

Legacy Beyond Trophies

Harmanpreet leaves behind a leadership legacy defined by India’s first World Cup triumph, greater consistency in white-ball cricket and the emergence of a deeper talent pool. Her decision marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Indian women’s team, with the focus now shifting to who will take charge ahead of the next international cycle.

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What Happens Next?

Harmanpreet has confirmed that she will continue to be available for India as a player in all formats. “Captaincy ends. Now, I’m ready to play for the love of the game again,” she said.

Her announcement followed a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati, attended by Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and head coach Amol Muzumdar, PTI reported. Reports suggest Mandhana is likely to succeed her as captain, though the board is yet to make an official announcement.