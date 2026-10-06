HyFun Foods IPO: McDonald’s, KFC supplier plans Rs 2,000 crore issue by 2028

McDonald’s and KFC supplier HyFun Foods plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore in an initial public offering by late 2028, Reuters reported, citing the frozen foods maker’s chief executive officer Haresh Karamchandani. The issue, composed largely of new shares, is expected to fund expansion as the company increases capacity and sharpens its focus on the domestic market.
Karamchandani told Reuters that the Indian firm expects to begin preparations for the IPO in mid-2027, as it bets on rising demand from restaurants, retailers and quick-delivery platforms. HyFun expects its revenue to more than double to nearly Rs 35 billion by fiscal year 2028, driven by capacity expansion and growth from regional restaurant chains, hotels and retail demand.