A True Archetype of a Poet & Quant: A Rare Leader, Smarthveer Sidana

We decided to look closer.

Smarthveer Sidana’s trajectory - a journey from Jalalabad, a small town in Punjab, to the hallowed halls of IIT Delhi and the boardrooms of London and San Francisco - reads less like a traditional corporate biography and more like a modern-day epic. He is recognized by Global Leaders as a Rare Leader with integrity, people-first approach, world-class brain and extremely hardworking.

The New Standard of Leadership

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He embodies what Tim Ruthven, Director of External Engagement at University College London, calls that impossibly rare archetype: a "poet and a quant." "I would describe Smarth as a poet and also a quant. It is quite rare actually to have someone who's very good on the quant side and very good on the people side. He has real empathy and emotional intelligence. He also understands that happiness and fulfillment comes through living a purpose-driven life." This duality is echoed by Dr. Bernd Waltermann, Former BCG SEA Chairman & Advisor to Navis Capital, “Smarth is a rare combination of IQ and EQ. If I was to place him on a 2X2 on IQ and EQ, he would be in the upper-right corner,"

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Waltermann says, “What sets him apart is his maturity, which allows him to take a big-picture view but at the same time be "hands-on execution with enormous amounts of credibility". Prof. Nilanjan Senroy, Dean of Alumni Relations at IIT Delhi comments, “Smarth’s journey is an inspiring story for our IIT Delhi ecosystem. His contributions brought prestige to our Institute.”

The Architect of a Global Playground

From his early days, his trajectory has been defined by a quiet, low-key but unrelenting audacity. At the prestigious IIT Delhi, his academic brilliance was highlighted through getting 10+ awards, and holding important student offices alongside his strong academic & research focus. He was awarded the Distinctive Performance Award for three consecutive years, as quoted by Prof. KK Pant Director of IIT Roorkee and previously was the Head of Department at IIT Delhi. He remembers Smarth as “a very sincere, hardworking, committed, academically brilliant, and a student who motivated not just his peers but also PhDs through his work”. Prof. Pant, called Smarth’s achievements of Distinctions and also being awarded, Extraordinary Contribution to Deptt. as “a great achievement”. a testament to his profound dedication and brilliance. Yet, it was his sheer courage that truly set him apart. Driven by an insatiable curiosity and huge ambitions, he once cold-called a complete stranger, Pukit Shamshery who was then President of a Society at MIT, and now a Lead of Supply Chain at Rivian, to help him travel to the United States for the MIT iGEM Competition, trusting the unknown and ultimately bringing home a Silver Medal. Pulkit fondly remembers Smarth as, “He was very hardworking, extremely humble, and innately curious. He would ask so many questions, and achieve whatever he set his mind to”. Adding to his sketch of Smarth, he highlighted what sets Smarth apart is, “Smarth does not do anything with hidden wants or needs. He is extremely genuine and puts in efforts to stay in touch, which eventually made our friendship strong. It’s now been a decade but we still talk and whenever he visits, he would always check on me.”

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His relentless pursuit of knowledge took him across the globe, leading to vital clean energy research at Imperial College London and the University of British Columbia, which eventually formed the foundation for groundbreaking research in Clean Energy. Prof. Geoffrey Maitland, Commander of British Empire (CBE) and Former President of Institute of Chemical Engineers, emotionally remembers Smarth as “a student who was not comfortable with just studying rather wanted to take initiatives to be in another university, another country and take practical learnings in an area he knew & was interested to dig deeper”. He highlights, “it was not straight forward. Plenty of people would have given up, but Smarth was committed”. He also adds, “I’m sure Smarth is proud of what he has achieved and we are proud of him as well.”

The Strategic Visionary: Logic Meets Integrity