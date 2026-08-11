A True Archetype of a Poet & Quant: A Rare Leader, Smarthveer Sidana

We decided to look closer.
Smarthveer Sidana’s trajectory - a journey from Jalalabad, a small town in Punjab, to the hallowed halls of IIT Delhi and the boardrooms of London and San Francisco - reads less like a traditional corporate biography and more like a modern-day epic. He is recognized by Global Leaders as a Rare Leader with integrity, people-first approach, world-class brain and extremely hardworking.
The New Standard of Leadership
He embodies what Tim Ruthven, Director of External Engagement at University College London, calls that impossibly rare archetype: a "poet and a quant." "I would describe Smarth as a poet and also a quant. It is quite rare actually to have someone who's very good on the quant side and very good on the people side. He has real empathy and emotional intelligence. He also understands that happiness and fulfillment comes through living a purpose-driven life." This duality is echoed by Dr. Bernd Waltermann, Former BCG SEA Chairman & Advisor to Navis Capital, “Smarth is a rare combination of IQ and EQ. If I was to place him on a 2X2 on IQ and EQ, he would be in the upper-right corner,"
Waltermann says, “What sets him apart is his maturity, which allows him to take a big-picture view but at the same time be "hands-on execution with enormous amounts of credibility". Prof. Nilanjan Senroy, Dean of Alumni Relations at IIT Delhi comments, “Smarth’s journey is an inspiring story for our IIT Delhi ecosystem. His contributions brought prestige to our Institute.”
The Architect of a Global Playground
From his early days, his trajectory has been defined by a quiet, low-key but unrelenting audacity. At the prestigious IIT Delhi, his academic brilliance was highlighted through getting 10+ awards, and holding important student offices alongside his strong academic & research focus. He was awarded the Distinctive Performance Award for three consecutive years, as quoted by Prof. KK Pant Director of IIT Roorkee and previously was the Head of Department at IIT Delhi. He remembers Smarth as “a very sincere, hardworking, committed, academically brilliant, and a student who motivated not just his peers but also PhDs through his work”. Prof. Pant, called Smarth’s achievements of Distinctions and also being awarded, Extraordinary Contribution to Deptt. as “a great achievement”. a testament to his profound dedication and brilliance. Yet, it was his sheer courage that truly set him apart. Driven by an insatiable curiosity and huge ambitions, he once cold-called a complete stranger, Pukit Shamshery who was then President of a Society at MIT, and now a Lead of Supply Chain at Rivian, to help him travel to the United States for the MIT iGEM Competition, trusting the unknown and ultimately bringing home a Silver Medal. Pulkit fondly remembers Smarth as, “He was very hardworking, extremely humble, and innately curious. He would ask so many questions, and achieve whatever he set his mind to”. Adding to his sketch of Smarth, he highlighted what sets Smarth apart is, “Smarth does not do anything with hidden wants or needs. He is extremely genuine and puts in efforts to stay in touch, which eventually made our friendship strong. It’s now been a decade but we still talk and whenever he visits, he would always check on me.”
His relentless pursuit of knowledge took him across the globe, leading to vital clean energy research at Imperial College London and the University of British Columbia, which eventually formed the foundation for groundbreaking research in Clean Energy. Prof. Geoffrey Maitland, Commander of British Empire (CBE) and Former President of Institute of Chemical Engineers, emotionally remembers Smarth as “a student who was not comfortable with just studying rather wanted to take initiatives to be in another university, another country and take practical learnings in an area he knew & was interested to dig deeper”. He highlights, “it was not straight forward. Plenty of people would have given up, but Smarth was committed”. He also adds, “I’m sure Smarth is proud of what he has achieved and we are proud of him as well.”
The Strategic Visionary: Logic Meets Integrity
But raw intellect alone does not create magic; it is what a soul chooses to do with it. Transitioning into the entrepreneurial realm, Smarthveer Sidana founded HireQuotient, an AI startup where he launched his product ~2.5 years back and works with 120+ mid-market companies in the States, earning him recognitions in Forbes 30U30 and Entrepreneur 35u35. This ascent, paired with his previous high-impact tenure at the Boston Consulting Group, commanded the awe of the world's most seasoned business titans. Jim Moffatt, the former Global CEO of Deloitte & Board Advisor to Greycroft VC, marveled at this young visionary, declaring him one of the most "naturally strategic" and "value-centered leaders" he has encountered in his 35-year career.
He is the rare executive who inspires absolute, unwavering faith. Kate Brennan, founder of the Brennan Group who is also an LP in 2 VC funds and has worked with thousands of CEOs, places him in a breathtaking league of his own - a founder who should be mentoring other founders. She mentions "he is a world-class brain with real integrity and execution. After 13 years of trying everything in the market, I have not encountered anything like this and I can bet on Smarth". Adding to this, Seema Bansal, Former Head of Social Impact at BCG Asia, recalls Smarth as, “He is an exceptional combination of intellect, hardwork, commitment and passion - and also very resourceful. One could tell in just a few minutes of meeting him that he is an innately curious person. Anyone he would meet, he would ask a lot of deep questions on what they do, how they do it etc. He grasps knowledge really quickly.”
Ed Whisker, Head of Marketing at London Business School, highlights how he was impressed with Smarth’s analytical capabilities and how quickly he picks things up. “He was pushed out of his comfort zone from being someone who would work in the background to actually presenting his work in front of a large audience. For him and I, having worked together, that was quite a nice moment.”
A Golden Heart: The Magical Legacy
Perhaps the most soul-stirring testament to his character comes from the fact that Ms. Annu Jha, an academic head at SARD, who worked alongside him during Smarth’s time at BCG, recalls with profound emotions (almost in tears), “ It is hard to forget Smarth even after 7 years. He is a pure soul with a golden heart who truly cares about people around.” She remembers an instance where when they had to name a supporting practice textbook for a state government, they named it after him despite Smarth’s resistance. “It was our way to acknowledge his contributions, suggesting, whenever anyone would open the textbook, they would find Smarth in those textbooks.” Operating entirely from an abundance mindset, always ensuring no one around him ever suffered. "He genuinely cares, and we’ve never seen anyone like him," she shares. "He has a golden heart". His work in the field of Mental Health & Education, as a writer for The Hindu & The Times, and some of other initiatives also led to an appreciation for his work by His Holiness, The Dalai Lama
Evan Piekara, a former Director at Nestle, perfectly distills Smarthveer’s essence: he is a "visionary leader, relationship builder and a thoughtful culture builder". In an era desperate for authentic heroes, this small-town boy from Punjab proves that the sharpest minds can also hold the deepest compassion. Smarthveer Sidana is a rare constellation of intellect and empathy, creating a magical legacy that doesn't just disrupt industries - it elevates the human spirit.
In an era desperate for authentic leaders, Smarthveer Sidana proves that the sharpest minds can also hold the deepest compassion. He is the scientist who understands the mathematics of the future and the poet who feels the heartbeat of human potential. As Seema Bansal concludes: “He is just getting started in his life, and I am sure that will do many different things in his lifetime which will impact the world positively." Jim Moffatt also adds, “he wants to build something great & sustainable, and it has been a pleasure to work with him.”