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Almas Anfar Kathuria, Owner and CEO of Al Anfar Perfumes Opens a 76-Year Fragrance Empire to Worldwide Business Partners

Almas Anfar Kathuria, Owner and CEO of Al Anfar Perfumes Opens a 76-Year Fragrance Empire to Worldwide Business Partners

Almas Anfar Kathuria, Owner and CEO of Al Anfar Perfumes directs the third generation of the business.

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  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 2:41 PM IST
Almas Anfar Kathuria, Owner and CEO of Al Anfar Perfumes Opens a 76-Year Fragrance Empire to Worldwide Business PartnersAlmas Anfar Kathuria, Owner and CEO of Al Anfar Perfumes

Seventy-six years after the Anfar family entered the perfume business, Al Anfar Perfumes has opened its business to a myriad of distributors, retailers, and investors. The journey began in Assam in 1950 as a family enterprise. Expansion into the Gulf followed in 1988 and introduced Arabian perfumery into the family's history.

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Today, Almas Anfar Kathuria, Owner and CEO of Al Anfar Perfumes directs the third generation of the business. She is hyper focused on expanding the Al Anfar name into international retail, regional distribution, hospitality, private-label manufacturing, corporate gifting, and strategic commercial partnerships.

She is clearly riding on an ideal timing such that forecasts estimate global luxury perfume revenue reaching USD 1.8 billion by 2030. Another one projects the sector at USD 3.8 billion by 2034.

In addition, Almas Anfar Kathuria, Owner and CEO of Al Anfar Perfumes is very much involved during negotiations, investor meetings, trade exhibitions, and various media engagements, giving Al Anfar its one of a kind star power representation. Also, her unparalleled experience in scents, couture, hospitality, philanthropy, pageantry, and professional cricket ownership serve as her ammunition in enthralling her captive market altogether.

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Almas is confident that Al Anfar is able to contribute to this exciting development because the current collection includes fourteen finished fragrances boasting of women's, men's, and unisex masterpieces. The women's range features Almas Noir, Noor Al Qamar, Floryane, Rougea, and Zanbaqat Al Almas. Oud Al Amberies, Oud Al Amir, and Sulthan Noir represent the men's line. Amber Layli, Nafisa Musk, Jana Al Oud, Al Anfar Ambrivelle, and Sable Oud Essence complete the unisex portfolio.

All things considered, Al Anfar presents an opportunity to participate in the massive proliferation of a luxury fragrance house founded in 1950. Partnership unlocks substantial opportunities for future returns and shareholder value. Investment offers the prospect of significant long-term financial appreciation as Al Anfar strengthens its worldwide presence.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 2:41 PM IST
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