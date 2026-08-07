SBI Q1 results: Why PSU bank stock rallied 4% as net profit rises 10%; key highlights

SBI said its net interest (NIM) improved 17 basis points to 3.01 per cent in the June quarter compared with 2.93 per cent in the March quarter. Analysts were expecting a marginal fall or stable margin sequentially.

Following the results, the SBI stock, which was trading flat ahead of earnings, soared 3.6 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,124.40 on BSE. With this, the stock has delivered a return of 7.6 per cent in the past one month against Sensex's flat return.

Total provisions for the quarter came in at Rs 12,408 crore against Rs 8,020 crore in March and 11,384 crore in the same quarter last year. SBI said its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved 36 basis points (bps) YoY to 1.47 per cent, while the net NPA ratio improved 9 bps YoY to 0.38 per cent. The provision coverage ratio (PCR) stood at 74.20 per cent, while PCR, including AUCA, was 91.82 per cent. The slippage ratio for Q1FY27 improved 18 bps YoY to 0.57 per cent, while the credit cost stood at 0.27 per cent.

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SBI said its return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.11 per cent and 17.87 per cent, respectively.